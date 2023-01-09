Registration is now open for Emerging Leaders Weekend 2023 - February 24th & 25th on campus. Join fellow first-year and transfer students to take a deep dive into leadership concepts and apply them to leadership opportunities at IC and beyond! This is a wonderful opportunity for new students to come together across our campus during a weekend of panels, workshops, interactive activities, and time with your peers! The Emerging Leaders Weekend retreat is a program designed by the Office of Student Engagement and the Office of New Student and Transition Programs to encourage emerging leaders to discuss their personal thoughts on leadership, connect with like-minded students, and further their involvement at the college. In addition, Emerging Leaders Weekend gives students a chance to enhance their collegiate experiences by building on their strengths and becoming a positive change agent on campus and beyond. Earn 3 Student Leadership Institute (SLI) credits - one Leading in a Diverse World and two Leading Self. This is a free, retreat-style program with food included on Friday evening and Saturday.

1 DAY AGO