Wrestling Tops Their Group after Friday at the Budd Whitehill Duals
ITHACA, N.Y. - Friday morning at 9 a.m. sharp the Ithaca College wrestling program kicked off the Budd Whitehill National Duals. This historic tournament brings in some of the top ranked NCAA Division III colleges from around the country to Lycoming College in Pennsylvania for a dual-meet style battle. There are four nationally ranked teams in this tournament: No. 6 Stevens Institute of Technology, No. 8 Wisconsin- Eau Claire, No. 13 Ohio Northern, and your very own Ithaca Bombers at No. 21.
Gymnastics Eyes Another Run to Nationals in 2023
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College gymnastics team begins its 2023 season this Sunday, January 15 in Ben Light Gymnasium against SUNY Brockport at 3 p.m. The Bombers have nine regular season meets slated for this season, followed by the NCGA East Region Championships and the NCGA National Championships.
Jan 28 | Students of Color Retreat with Center for IDEAS
The Center for IDEAS is hosting a Students of Color Retreat on January 28, 2023 at KHouse in Ithaca, NY from 9am-5pm. Transportation will be provided. This retreat is to empower students to foster a sense of belonging in a culturally validating space through engagement with IC BIPOC Alumni, group development activities, and discovering their own narrative of how to thrive while navigating a Predominately White Institution as a collective community.
First-Year and Transfer Students: Build Skills for Everywhere You Go!
Registration is now open for Emerging Leaders Weekend 2023 - February 24th & 25th on campus. Join fellow first-year and transfer students to take a deep dive into leadership concepts and apply them to leadership opportunities at IC and beyond! This is a wonderful opportunity for new students to come together across our campus during a weekend of panels, workshops, interactive activities, and time with your peers! The Emerging Leaders Weekend retreat is a program designed by the Office of Student Engagement and the Office of New Student and Transition Programs to encourage emerging leaders to discuss their personal thoughts on leadership, connect with like-minded students, and further their involvement at the college. In addition, Emerging Leaders Weekend gives students a chance to enhance their collegiate experiences by building on their strengths and becoming a positive change agent on campus and beyond. Earn 3 Student Leadership Institute (SLI) credits - one Leading in a Diverse World and two Leading Self. This is a free, retreat-style program with food included on Friday evening and Saturday.
Projects for Peace Summer 2023
Apply Now! Projects for Peace Summer 2023 Initiative. Have an idea for how to help your community? Are you ready to take action around a social issue you feel passionate about? Hoping for a career in peacebuilding and change-making? If any of these things are true, I invite you to learn more about Projects for Peace.
CAPS-Let's Talk Access
“Let’s Talk” has traditionally been a drop-in service that offered informal, confidential consultations with a CAPS counselor at various locations around campus. For Spring 2023, Let’s Talk will continue to be virtual!. Let’s Talk is a free service where Ithaca College students can check in via telehealth...
