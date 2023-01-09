Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Derry Glenn inviting the community to the "I Have A Dream" Awards Dinner and MLK Walk
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima area continues to dream on. This upcoming Sunday marks Lima's annual "I Have Dream" Awards Dinner. For over 40 years the City of Lima has celebrated local activists for their dedication to inspiring change as well as keeping our neighborhoods strong. This year's awards will be held at the Bradfield Community Center (550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805) at 5 p.m.
hometownstations.com
City Life/Rally Point Lima hosts free concert for youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rally Point Youth Center was packed with kids from Lima and beyond coming to enjoy free live music. City Life/Rally Point Lima held a free concert for kids and teens from Lima and the surrounding counties. There were three musical guests, with one performing group coming all the way from Grand Rapids, Michigan. They have hosted concerts in the past, but this is their first since the pandemic began. With young people coming to these events from both Lima and areas as far as Bluffton, and even Findlay, it turns into not just a night to enjoy music, but an opportunity to socialize and make new friends.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools gets a donation from Altrusa International to support student literacy
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting books into the hands of students can lead them down the path to the love of reading. For the last two years, the Lima City Schools have integrated a book vending machine at each school. Students earn coupons for their achievements in the classroom to get a book and it's theirs to take home. Altrusa International of Lima presented a check to the school today to purchase books for the machines throughout the district. They applied for a grant from Altrusa International Foundation for this project as it met their goals of improving literacy and service to the community.
hometownstations.com
Lima's Veteran's Court highlighted during Lima Noon Sertoma Luncheon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A panel shared a different perspectives on a veteran's journey to recovery. Magistrate Judge John Payne shared the progress of Lima's Veteran's Court, and the different services they offer to help veterans down the path of recovery who are dealing with PTSD and other mental health struggles. Payne also brought a member who went through the court itself and is now helping others, all in an effort to showcase the importance of the court to the local area.
The Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Want to learn more about and better appreciate nature? Check out “A Year in the Life,” which will take participants on a visual journey through the seasonal progressions of nature. The event will take place at the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District’s McElroy Environmental Education Center, 2355 Ada Road, Lima.
hometownstations.com
Café Conversations series provides information on health resources
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's is working to support good health in an area of Lima that has been identified for improvement by the census. Using census records and medical data, census track 129 was designated as an Ohio Health Improvement Zone. Mercy Health received grant funding to help increase awareness of resources available to Lima residents to improve their health.
Lima News
City to host mowers’ info meeting
LIMA — The City of Lima will be hosting a mowing expo from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event will be held at Lima Senior High Cafeteria, 1 Spartan Way, Lima. The goal of the event is to give information to contractors before the mowing season.
Lima News
Lima Aquatic Center in motion
LIMA — Coming very soon, the City of Lima will open a new aquatic center located between Lima Stadium Park and Lincoln Park. The new pool will replace the beloved Schoonover Pool that closed in 2020 and never reopened. After discovering Schoonover would cost more than $1 million just to repair, the city decided to build something new.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East superintendent announces retirement
CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
hometownstations.com
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith heading to Washington D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a gathering of national leaders exchanging ideas and looking for solutions to improve their communities. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is heading to Washington D.C. for her first winter meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors. The group is non-partisan representing 1,400 cities across the country. Smith says being a part of the conference is beneficial and hopes to continue on committees Lima has been involved in and possibly get involved in some new committees.
Lima News
Bringing him home: Missing Lima WWII airman found
LIMA — The images of flag-draped coffins bringing deceased soldiers home from war can often bring out intense emotion, especially from members of the military and their families. However, as grief-filled as those moments can be, losing a soldier and not having a body to lay to rest can add even more pain and heartache for families.
hometownstations.com
2023 budget looks promising says Allen County Land Bank
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County residents could soon see money in the county coming back to fix and upgrade their homes. The Allen County Land Bank says that the 2023 budget could allow them to move forward with their home improvement project, where residents can contact the land bank and request help in repairing parts of their homes. The land bank also says that this year could see positives when it comes to funding other projects in the local area.
Urbana Citizen
Jordan’s Auto & Towing cuts ribbon
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for Jordan’s Auto & Towing. Jordan’s offers towing and recovery, ATV & motorcycle repairs, automotive detailing, and all automotive work including diesel. The office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 1100 N. Main St. Urbana. The phone number is 937-653-AUTO. Pictured left to right are: Gary Weaver, Shane Carter (Shop Manager), Rayan Clayton, Max Jordan Jr (ATV/Motorcycle Mechanic), Chandler Jordan (Owner), Michael Nitchman, Nick Redavide and Chris Phelps.
miamivalleytoday.com
New local hangout opens in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.
hometownstations.com
December calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
hometownstations.com
Jurors at Indiana murder trial to be picked out of county
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Jurors at the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from outside the county where the crime took place, a judge said Friday. Allen County Judge Fran Gull said in court that attorneys for...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/27/2023
The auction starts on January 27, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 4 property auctions:. Property Address:11358 REED ROAD, VERSAILLES, 45380. Property Address:524 EAST FIFTH STREET, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00437 (0) Parcel ID:F27221227020310800. Property Address:127 WEST HARMON DRIVE, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$88,000.00. Opening Bid:$58,666.67. Deposit...
Comments / 0