spectrumnews1.com
Bancroft School cuts tuition for first time in school's history
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Bancroft School, an independent day school in Worcester, is reducing the cost of tuition most grades by up to 15% for the 2023-24 school year. The school announced the tuition reset as a way to expand access and affordability for students and families. It's the first major price reduction for the school in its nearly 125-year history.
WCVB
Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time
BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester teachers hold rally asking for new, fair contract
WORCESTER, Mass. - About 50 Worcester teachers staged a rally outside South High School Thursday morning, calling for a new, fair contract. Teachers held signs with sayings like "Supporting Teachers = Supporting Students." South High's union representative Hannah Weinsaft said some staff aren't making a living wage. She said while...
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
spectrumnews1.com
Southbridge school using book vending machine to get students reading
Southbridge, Mass. - Eastford Road Elementary School in Southbridge is using a unique way to get more kids into reading - a book vending machine. The goal is to help students learn literacy skills. It’s full of books in both English and Spanish, hand picked by the school’s reading specialist.
Homelessness continues to climb in Worcester with more unsheltered, report says
WORCESTER ― The number of people who are homeless in the city continues to rise, with a particular increase in the unsheltered population this November compared with last, according to data presented to the city’s Human Rights Commission Monday night. “In the city itself we’re seeing more homelessness and a greater number of...
spectrumnews1.com
All Worcester homeless shelters are at full capacity
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Mattie Castiel said every homeless shelter in the city is full, including the new one at Blessed Sacrament Church. The 60 beds at Blessed Sacrament were full the first day the shelter opened back in December. Now, the shelter is...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Increased financial assistance for western Massachusetts families with special needs
Families in Western Massachusetts who are facing increasing costs and hardships due to inflation can now get extra help from WillPower Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families and individuals.
CEO: Family Health Center of Worcester has gone from operating on ‘mere hours of cash’ to 30 days
Family Health Center of Worcester is in a better place than it was when it announced it was laying off 35 employees and closing its Southbridge facilities in September, according to CEO Louis Brady. “We need help, but we’ve been able to staunch the bleeding,” Brady said at a Public...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find
WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
GoLocalProv
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts
The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
nepm.org
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It’s a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not...
