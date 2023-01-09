ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Bancroft School cuts tuition for first time in school's history

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Bancroft School, an independent day school in Worcester, is reducing the cost of tuition most grades by up to 15% for the 2023-24 school year. The school announced the tuition reset as a way to expand access and affordability for students and families. It's the first major price reduction for the school in its nearly 125-year history.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time

BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester teachers hold rally asking for new, fair contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - About 50 Worcester teachers staged a rally outside South High School Thursday morning, calling for a new, fair contract. Teachers held signs with sayings like "Supporting Teachers = Supporting Students." South High's union representative Hannah Weinsaft said some staff aren't making a living wage. She said while...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Southbridge school using book vending machine to get students reading

Southbridge, Mass. - Eastford Road Elementary School in Southbridge is using a unique way to get more kids into reading - a book vending machine. The goal is to help students learn literacy skills. It’s full of books in both English and Spanish, hand picked by the school’s reading specialist.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

All Worcester homeless shelters are at full capacity

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Mattie Castiel said every homeless shelter in the city is full, including the new one at Blessed Sacrament Church. The 60 beds at Blessed Sacrament were full the first day the shelter opened back in December. Now, the shelter is...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find

WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
WALTHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts

The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nepm.org

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It’s a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy