Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
theclintoncourier.net
Lott receives Medgar Evers Award
The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
WLBT
State Auditor Shad White claims state losses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
mageenews.com
Harmon Delivers Opening Prayer
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dr. Frank Harmon, Pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Mendenhall, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.
WDAM-TV
Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court. The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope...
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored...
Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State. “I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our […]
WLBT
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
mississippifreepress.org
With No Burn Center Left In Mississippi, UMMC Faces Questions About Past Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Moments after a patient arrived at his burn center, Dr. William Lineaweaver was on the clock. “They come in on a helicopter, and we settle them into an ICU bed,” he said. “We start by going through the airway, checking the cardiovascular status, ensuring the intubation tube is in the right place.”
impact601.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Mississippi
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
WLBT
Following Toni Johnson’s removal, Hinds supervisors plan to fill election commission vacancy next week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Board President Vern Gavin said supervisors will consider appointing someone to serve the remainder of former District 2 election commissioner Toni Johnson’s term as early as next week. Johnson accepted a plea deal in a sprawling embezzlement case Monday, pleading guilty to two...
theclintoncourier.net
Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves
Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Native Makes History Becoming First FIFA Referee in Mississippi: Read Alyssa Nichols Story
Jackson native, Alyssa Nichols, has made Mississippi proud by becoming the First FIFA Referee for the United States from the state of Mississippi. We spoke with Alyssa and learned more about her incredible and inspiring story:. Who is Alyssa Nichols?. Alyssa Nichols was born on January 15, 1996, in Jackson,...
2 big lotto jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit
It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
WLBT
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
Mississippi Skies: Rainy day with a severe threat today
We may be only 12 days into the year, but there has been no shortage of bad weather so far. Today is yet again another chance for some strong storms and isolated tornadoes, but our forecast doesn’t include the serious wording of other recent systems. North Mississippi got the...
Focused on Mississippi: Elvis Presley’s guitar
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The reason I bring up Elvis every so often is because he was born in Mississippi. I really can’t think of any individual Mississippian who has had as much influence on the world and the culture of the world as Elvis. We’ve had others who have made their contributions, of course. […]
Comments / 3