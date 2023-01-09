ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WDAM-TV

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

Lott receives Medgar Evers Award

The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
CLINTON, MS
mageenews.com

Harmon Delivers Opening Prayer

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dr. Frank Harmon, Pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Mendenhall, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.
MENDENHALL, MS
The Associated Press

Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State. “I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

With No Burn Center Left In Mississippi, UMMC Faces Questions About Past Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Moments after a patient arrived at his burn center, Dr. William Lineaweaver was on the clock. “They come in on a helicopter, and we settle them into an ICU bed,” he said. “We start by going through the airway, checking the cardiovascular status, ensuring the intubation tube is in the right place.”
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

2 big lotto jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.  The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit

It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Elvis Presley’s guitar

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The reason I bring up Elvis every so often is because he was born in Mississippi. I really can’t think of any individual Mississippian who has had as much influence on the world and the culture of the world as Elvis. We’ve had others who have made their contributions, of course. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

