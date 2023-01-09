ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

BYU, Miami Home-and-Home Football Series Canceled

PROVO, Utah – The future football series between BYU and Miami is reportedly off the books. Veteran Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reports that BYU has canceled the two games with the Hurricanes for the 2026 and 2028 seasons. While BYU was an FBS Independent from 2011-2022, they had...
PROVO, UT
utahutes.com

Call it a Comeback

Excitement is in the air. So is chalk and they're both palpable. The bars are tuned to their perfect tension. The floor is pristine, and the vault runway is long and straight and ready to launch gymnasts into the air. It's opening night at the Huntsman Center and LSU is in town. The crowd is revved and ready to cheer on their 2023 Red Rocks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
PROVO, UT
Classic Rock 105.1

LSU Gymnastics Reviewing Security Following Olivia Dunne Incident

The Gymnastic Team at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge has no trouble drawing a crowd to their meets. The Tiger team is almost always a contender for the Southeastern Conference title and the NCAA Championship title on an annual basis. One of that team's members, Olivia Dunne is also a widely followed figure on social media. And officials with the team believe that popularity is what caused an incident at a recent meet in Utah.
BATON ROUGE, LA
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
UTAH STATE
Axios

Our 5 favorite Utah gear finds at the Outdoor Retailer show

The Outdoor Retailer trade show's return to Salt Lake City gives Utahns an early look at some of the most interesting new gear in the industry. Here are five hot items developed by companies here in Utah:. RockPot portable cooker, Eagle Mountain. This slow-cooker-meets-Dutch-oven doesn't require electricity or gas. Instead...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy