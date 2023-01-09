Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU, Miami Home-and-Home Football Series Canceled
PROVO, Utah – The future football series between BYU and Miami is reportedly off the books. Veteran Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reports that BYU has canceled the two games with the Hurricanes for the 2026 and 2028 seasons. While BYU was an FBS Independent from 2011-2022, they had...
College Basketball Odds: Utah vs. UCLA prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
The Utah Utes (12-5) visit the #7 UCLA Bruins (14-2) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-UCLA prediction, pick, and how to watch. Utah is coming off a 10-point home loss to Oregon but still sits...
2 former Utah Utes are transferring to new schools in the West. Here’s where they’re headed
Mason Tufaga and Tyler Wegis played for Utah football before entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Oregon State Beavers land Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga through transfer portal
Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga, a name with some familiarity to Oregon State, announced Thursday that he’s transferring into the Beavers’ program. Tufaga completed his redshirt freshman season with the Utes in 2022. The brother of former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Tufaga has three years of eligibility remaining. Isaiah transferred to Hawaii in 2019.
utahutes.com
Call it a Comeback
Excitement is in the air. So is chalk and they're both palpable. The bars are tuned to their perfect tension. The floor is pristine, and the vault runway is long and straight and ready to launch gymnasts into the air. It's opening night at the Huntsman Center and LSU is in town. The crowd is revved and ready to cheer on their 2023 Red Rocks.
Arizona State women's basketball forfeits vs. Utah, Colorado
Arizona State women's basketball team doesn't have enough healthy players and was forced to forfeit games this week against Utah and Colorado.
LSU ups security after fans of Olivia Dunne disrupt meet routines
LSU is stepping up security around its gymnastics meets following an incident involving disruptive fans of Tigers star Olivia Dunne last Friday.
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
LSU Gymnastics Reviewing Security Following Olivia Dunne Incident
The Gymnastic Team at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge has no trouble drawing a crowd to their meets. The Tiger team is almost always a contender for the Southeastern Conference title and the NCAA Championship title on an annual basis. One of that team's members, Olivia Dunne is also a widely followed figure on social media. And officials with the team believe that popularity is what caused an incident at a recent meet in Utah.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
ksl.com
University of Utah's engineering college just received its largest gift ever
SALT LAKE CITY — John Price has had an extremely unconventional rise to the top. He immigrated to the U.S. by way of Panama after his parents fled from Nazi Germany in 1939 to escape the Holocaust. As immigrants, his parents often struggled to make ends meet but they always prioritized Price and his siblings' education.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Our 5 favorite Utah gear finds at the Outdoor Retailer show
The Outdoor Retailer trade show's return to Salt Lake City gives Utahns an early look at some of the most interesting new gear in the industry. Here are five hot items developed by companies here in Utah:. RockPot portable cooker, Eagle Mountain. This slow-cooker-meets-Dutch-oven doesn't require electricity or gas. Instead...
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College announces founding dean of Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine
Lyon College has appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the founding...
