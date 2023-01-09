Read full article on original website
Related
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
MSNBC host: RNC chief may have directly implicated Trump in a “crime” by outing his "cover story"
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday outlined how the House Select Committee's final report on the...
POLITICO
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
Trump Org. fined $1.6 million for criminal tax fraud
Former President Donald Trump was not personally charged in the scheme and defense attorneys said he was not aware of it.
POLITICO
Inside Patrick McHenry’s House Financial Services shakeup
The Patrick McHenry-era of the House Financial Services Committee is starting off with a bang. The North Carolina Republican on Thursday rolled out a major revamp of one of Congress’s most influential committees, shaking up its long-time GOP leadership structure and policy priorities. Here’s what MM learned about McHenry’s...
POLITICO
Biden officials fed up with nursing homes’ booster rates
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FRUSTRATED BY OLDER AMERICANS’ COVID RATES — State and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of older adults have landed in the hospital with Covid-19 since the holidays, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly and Adam Cancryn report. Fewer than 40 percent of people over 65 have...
POLITICO
Promises kept: Abortion bills hit the floor
FIRST THINGS FIRST — Abortion bills are first on the agenda in the House, now that Republicans are finally in the driver's seat for the first time since the June 24 Supreme Court decision on abortion access that marked a landmark win for the anti-abortion movement. Republicans are coming...
POLITICO
Shutdown stress simmers early
SWEATING SPENDING, ALREADY — The historic moment of the first all-women team leading appropriations across congress is dampened, a bit, by bleak the hand they’ve been dealt. With a divided government on Capitol Hill – and Republicans’ narrow majority in the House – there have been practical doubts...
D.C. appeals court weighs its role in Trump libel suit
The case was brought by New York writer, E. Jean Carroll, who has accused former Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room during the 1990s.
Ricketts tapped to fill Nebraska's open Senate seat
The state's former GOP governor would need to run in a special election next fall to complete the remainder of retired Sen. Ben Sasse's (R-Neb.) term.
Dems to Tester and Manchin: Run in 2024, save our majority
Securing the red-state duo's reelections is job No. 1 for Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters as he embarks on his second tour of duty.
POLITICO
Revisiting Healey’s pot pardon promise
CAMPAIGN THROWBACK — It’s been just over three months since Maura Healey said that, if elected, she would pardon all state-level simple marijuana possession convictions in Massachusetts. Her promise came just after President Joe Biden announced a plan to issue similar pardonsat the federal level, urging governors to...
Comments / 0