ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Biden’s next big headache

OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
OKLAHOMA STATE
POLITICO

Inside Patrick McHenry’s House Financial Services shakeup

The Patrick McHenry-era of the House Financial Services Committee is starting off with a bang. The North Carolina Republican on Thursday rolled out a major revamp of one of Congress’s most influential committees, shaking up its long-time GOP leadership structure and policy priorities. Here’s what MM learned about McHenry’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Biden officials fed up with nursing homes’ booster rates

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FRUSTRATED BY OLDER AMERICANS’ COVID RATES — State and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of older adults have landed in the hospital with Covid-19 since the holidays, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly and Adam Cancryn report. Fewer than 40 percent of people over 65 have...
POLITICO

Promises kept: Abortion bills hit the floor

FIRST THINGS FIRST — Abortion bills are first on the agenda in the House, now that Republicans are finally in the driver's seat for the first time since the June 24 Supreme Court decision on abortion access that marked a landmark win for the anti-abortion movement. Republicans are coming...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Shutdown stress simmers early

SWEATING SPENDING, ALREADY — The historic moment of the first all-women team leading appropriations across congress is dampened, a bit, by bleak the hand they’ve been dealt. With a divided government on Capitol Hill – and Republicans’ narrow majority in the House – there have been practical doubts...
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Revisiting Healey’s pot pardon promise

CAMPAIGN THROWBACK — It’s been just over three months since Maura Healey said that, if elected, she would pardon all state-level simple marijuana possession convictions in Massachusetts. Her promise came just after President Joe Biden announced a plan to issue similar pardonsat the federal level, urging governors to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy