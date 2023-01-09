ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Jayda Cheaves Sets The Record Straight On Skin Bleaching Rumors

By Samjah Iman
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ssVs_0k8w6apZ00
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jayda Cheaves is tired of the skin bleaching rumors, and the entrepreneur/model took to her Instagram live to set the record straight.

No Bleaching For Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves wants social media to know that the skin bleaching rumors are erroneous. While perched in a white robe, sans makeup, and getting her braids taken out, Cheaves appeared on her Instagram live to let her followers know that her skin looks lighter due to a chemical peel. “Like, I’m going to address this one more time. I got a chemical peel. My skin is still very raw. I’m still using all the creams and the stuff to, like, get rid of that first layer of dead skin. My skin is also still peeling. So, it’s going to appear to be a lot lighter because they ripped off that first layer of skin. Moving on, I’m tired of y’all asking. I got my moles removed, and I got a chemical peel,” declared Cheaves. She went on to repeat the last sentence a few times.

Although Cheaves’ explanation is very logical, social media was still not buying it. “Chemical peels don’t be making u look “A lot lighter” but do u sis that’s ur biz not ours,” wrote one user. Another user commented that this body-altering fad will catch up with the younger generation in the future. “These young girls messing with their skin, bodies, and lips will be a sight to see by the time they hit 40. Insecurity doesn’t age well.”

Whatever Miss Cheaves does with her skin is her prerogative. We just hope she doesn’t let the internet get to her.

DON’T MISS…

Jayda Cheaves Sets The Record Straight On Skin Bleaching Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Jayda Cheaves accused of skin bleaching, esthetician Rosalind Michelle responds

Jayda Cheaves was recently accused of bleaching her skin after pictures she posted of her face on her social media feeds appeared to be flawless and of a lighter hue than those previously viewed. The entrepreneur and influencer who shares a child with Lil Baby, did not hesitate to deny the accusations and shared her truth. Cheaves explained that she had a chemical peel and had her moles removed. She also said the chemical peel took off a layer of skin causing it to appear lighter.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs

Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
POPSUGAR

TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer

WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
KGET 17

Best conditioner for bleached hair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.
Refinery29

Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum

Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but £185 for a 15ml jar is…a lot!)
dexerto.com

Addison Rae reveals ITEM Beauty range will no longer be a Sephora exclusive

Addison Rae has confirmed that her ITEM Beauty range will no longer be a Sephora exclusive and that she will be reworking the future of her makeup brand. Content creator Addison Rae appears to be taking a step back from the beauty industry. The influencer wrote on a recent Instagram story about how ITEM Beauty will no longer be a Sephora exclusive and how this decision also coincides with her desire to establish herself in the industry.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

How to make skin redness less noticeable

Even though you might feel like everyone else has perfect skin, we promise they don’t! No one does. Not even the people on magazine covers. While a little color on your cheeks is attractive, a lot of color is another story. Facial redness can be caused by a variety of different reasons. While redness can simply happen from your interactions with everyday things like spicy foods, extreme temperature swings, dry skin, caffeine or even stress, it can also be a sign of an underlying issue, such as an allergy, shingles or lupus.
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $26 Cleansing Stick Leaves Pores ‘Less Congested’ After the First Use—’This Little Thing Is Amazing’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. An esthetician once told me the shocking news that pore size is largely tied to genetics, so if you’ve been looking for another reason to scoff at your ancestors, you can add that to the list. As someone with relatively large pores, I couldn’t help but feel I’d been lied to by a lot of beauty products claiming to “shrink my pores.” While that’s apparently not possible, all hope is not lost; congestion and build-up is still a very real...
blufashion.com

What are the Best Extensions for Thin Hair?

We all love the thick, long, and beautiful hair of celebrities. Their hair look increases our desire to have beautiful hair. But improving the hair texture, making them voluminous or lengthy is a complicated process. This is not only just time-consuming but also requires a lot of effort. But one thing that helps us get amazing hair without wasting time is hair extensions.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy