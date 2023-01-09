Read full article on original website
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Teaser: Watch the Girls Face Winter
Showtime has finally released the first teaser for Yellowjackets season 2 — and one thing is for sure: Winter has arrived. In the first extended look at the upcoming new episodes, viewers get a taste of the hardships the teenage survivors who are stranded in the remote northern wilderness following a harrowing plane crash will face now that the season has changed and snow is covering the ground.
'Velma' Trailer Previews Mindy Kaling's Hilarious Take on the Classic 'Scooby-Doo' Character
Prepare for an all-new take on Velma Dinkley, the previously unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang who now takes center stage in Mindy Kaling's adult animated series. Ahead of its debut on Jan. 12, HBO Max dropped the first trailer, offering fans a closer look at the wildly funny and very unexpected take on the iconic character and the rest of the crew as the series explores her origin story.
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Song Announcing Her Daytime Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal
Daytime viewers just can't enough of Jennifer Hudson, so she's coming back for another round. On Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced that her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, has been renewed for season two!. "Yes it may be called The Jennifer Hudson Show...but it is so many people...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Getting Reel | Top 10 films of 2003
Three movie reviewers with KTHV share their list of the top 10 films from 2003. From animated classics to thrillers-- there is something for everyone.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she's pregnant: 'Everyday is a new blessing'
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced Wednesday that she is pregnant, adding that she'll return to competition in 2024. The reveal came days after she confirmed her decision not to participate in the Australian Open. Osaka, a four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player, shared a picture of a sonogram...
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Talks Empowering Workouts After Kody Separation
Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown is focusing on herself and getting stronger in the new year. The 53-year-old TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off part of her impressive workout routine. In one clip, the mother of six is seen lifting heavy weights on her back, squatting low...
Andie MacDowell Becomes a First-Time Grandma After Son Justin Welcomes a Daughter
Andie MacDowell is officially a grandma! On Tuesday's episode of the Today show, the 64-year-old actress revealed that her son, Justin Qualley, and his partner, Nicolette, recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. "I just spent Christmas with her," MacDowell said of her granddaughter. "I've never had somebody look...
Kelsea Ballerini and 'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Spark Dating Rumors With New Pic
Kelsea Ballerini may have a new man in her life. On Friday, the 29-year-old singer sparked romance rumors with Chase Stokes when the Outer Banks star shared a pic with her on Instagram. Stokes, 30, wrote that the post was a "lil recap" of his recent days, sharing two solo...
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics
He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...
2023 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List
With the 2023 awards season now in full swing, the list of nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed on Wednesday. The announcement was made on Instagram Live, with an introduction from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Ashley Park of Emily in Paris and The White Lotus season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson were tasked with sharing the honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers, while nominations for the Outstanding Stunt Ensembles categories were revealed by SAG Award committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.
