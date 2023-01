The San Antonio Spurs are about to set the record that you would least expect a 13-28 team to set. The Spurs revealed Wednesday that they have sold a total of 63,592 tickets for Friday’s upcoming home game at the Alamodome against the Golden State Warriors. That would mark a record for the most attendance... The post Spurs on verge of setting surprising all-time NBA record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO