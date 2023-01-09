Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Downtown Flint welcomes Mid-Michigan's only licensed bartending school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drinks of Essence continues to make an entrepreneurial mark in Flint as the mobile bartending company ventures out to a new location. Drinks of Essence Bartending School is the only licensed bartending school in Mid-Michigan. The school offers certifications in both ServSafe alcohol and bartending. Sheena...
abc12.com
Lapeer residents concerned about adult novelty store planned near downtown
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Lapeer County residents are concerned about a proposal to allow an adult novelty store near downtown. The plan is for the business to set up shop at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents packed a planning commission meeting on Thursday night, saying they are worried because the location is close to a Child Advocacy Center.
abc12.com
Divers find body of man who jumped into Saginaw River from Rust Street
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for a man who jumped off the Rust Street bridge into the Saginaw River on Thursday ended with the discovery of his body about four hours later. The Saginaw Police Department says a witness reported seeing the unidentified man jump off the bridge into...
abc12.com
911 service knocked out in parts of Mid-Michigan for about an hour
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several counties in Mid-Michigan were reporting an outage of 911 service, which affected people reporting emergencies for about an hour Tuesday. Bay, Clare, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties all say 911 service was down beginning around 4 p.m. Michigan State Police say the problem appeared to be more widespread across the state.
abc12.com
Northbank Center high rise in downtown Flint marks 100 years
The University of Michigan-Flint is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Northbank Center in downtown Flint this month. Northbank Center high rise in downtown Flint marks 100 years. The 12-story building on the north bank of the Flint River was constructed during the bustling 1920s as home to Industrial Savings...
abc12.com
Police situation unfolds in Davison neighborhood
DAVISION, Mich. (WJRT) - Police sealed off part of a neighborhood in Davison as an undisclosed situation unfolded Wednesday evening. Police blocked off a stretch of West Third Street between M-15 and North Genesee Street. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were dressed in tactical gear and hiding behind obstacles initially.
abc12.com
Body in Saginaw River identified as 21-year-old missing since November
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities identified a body pulled from the Saginaw River last week as a 21-year-old man who was reported missing two months earlier. Investigators used dental records to identify the partially decomposed body of Midonyis Cosby. The body was spotted in the Saginaw River near the Temple Theatre around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
abc12.com
Lake Fenton teacher honored for saving 5-year-old's life
Carlee Ramirez, a kindergarten teacher at Lake Fenton Community Schools, received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for performing the Heimlich maneuver on a 5-year-old who was choking on a sucker. Lake Fenton teacher honored for saving 5-year-old's life. Carlee Ramirez, a kindergarten teacher at Westshore Elementary School in Fenton, rushed...
abc12.com
Woodchips BBQ raising money to erase school lunch debts
Woodchips BBQ locations in Lapeer and Oxford, along with the associated Kooky's 'n Cream in Lapeer, are donating profits on Tuesdays in January to erase school lunch debts. Woodchips BBQ raising money to erase school lunch debts. Woodchips owner Patrick Hingst and his business partner are hosting fundraising days on...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police partnering with truckers to combat human trafficking
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Human trafficking is a global problem with an estimated 27 million victims around the world. This week, Michigan State Police are partnering with the Truckers against Trafficking and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to bring awareness to the issue. Human Trafficking Awareness Week happens from Jan. 9 to 13.
abc12.com
Gas stoves can generate an increase in asthma related risks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde from stoves can cause several hazards such as triggers that worsen asthma and other lung diseases in adults that may also increase the risk of asthma in children. Gas stoves affect air quality inside and outside your...
abc12.com
Neighbor has seen trouble at Saginaw home where two people were held captive, tortured
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say two victims allegedly beaten and tortured in a Saginaw residence were able to escape when they noticed a police officer in the area. One of them jumped out of the window and ran over to the Saginaw police officer, who was in the area performing an unrelated traffic stop.
abc12.com
Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search continues for two people in connection with a 2021 Saginaw County homicide as another arrest was made in the case. The October 2021 shooting happened as people were leaving a party at a hotel on Trautner Drive in Kochville Township. A 21-year-old man died from the gunfire and a teenager was injured.
abc12.com
Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
abc12.com
No Flint water settlement money disbursed six months after filing deadline
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - About 43,000 Flint water crisis victims are waiting for payments from the $626 million settlement fund. Many people who applied for a share of the fund received letters in the last two weeks, spelling out the delay since June 2022's filing deadline. It pointed to the long process of reviewing nearly 3 million documents tied to the claims.
abc12.com
McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The CEO of McLaren Caro and Thumb Region hospitals has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. Connie Koutouzos pleaded guilty to her third offense of operating while intoxicated, which is a felony punishable by up to one to five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 13.
abc12.com
Linden athletics gives equipment manager his own varsity jacket
LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - The heart and soul of Linden athletics is not coach or a player, it's sophomore Chris Duncan. "I think the biggest thing is at practice at 8 am when everybody is half asleep," said Jack Kenney, senior point guard. "Chris just comes in 100% ready to go. We're all like oh gosh, but two minutes later we're ready to go. We build off his energy."
abc12.com
Wrongfully convicted man shares story to inspire others
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jimmie C. Gardner was wrongfully convicted for sexual assault and robbery and sentenced to 110 years in prison. His journey to freedom is one of faith, strength and perseverance. Gardner was invited to the Vehicle City to be a keynote speaker at the 44th Citywide Tribute Dinner honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prior to the event, he toured the Genesee County Jail and learn more about the IGNITE program, Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.
abc12.com
One more arrested in Saginaw County homicide case, two more suspects sought
Surveillance cameras at a gas station captured footage of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Darius Jackson outside a Saginaw-area hotel. Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought. The latest arrest was made this week as 18-year-old Koryion Welch is now in custody...
Comments / 0