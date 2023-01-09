ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Winklevoss firm charged in US over crypto sales

Cryptocurrency firms Gemini and Genesis have been charged by US regulators with illegally selling crypto assets to hundreds of thousands of investors. The companies are accused of breaking the law by offering and selling the products through their joint programme, Gemini Earn, which launched in 2021. The Securities and Exchange...
u.today

Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report

An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
u.today

Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
financefeeds.com

Bison Bank launches Portugal-licensed crypto platform, Bison Digital Assets

“Bison Digital Assets will bring together Bison Bank’s efforts of bringing cutting-edge financial services to customers. Our commitment is to lead the way in innovation for the banking industry in Portugal and most importantly the world. We’re effectively building the perfect bridge between traditional and digital finance.”. Portugal...
forkast.news

El Salvador establishes legal framework for all cryptocurrencies

El Salvador has passed landmark legislation that establishes a legal framework for all cryptocurrencies to build on the country’s “first-mover advantage,” the National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador (ONBTC) announced early Thursday morning Hong Kong time. Fast facts. “With the passing of this digital securities law, El...
financemagnates.com

Kraken Hires Ex-BlockFi VP, Samia Bayou, as Head of Prime Finance

Kraken, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange has hired Samia Bayou, the former Vice President and Global Head of Private Client at digital asset lender BlockFi, as its new Head of Prime Finance and OTC Sales for the EMEA. Bayou announced her appointment on LinkedIn on Friday. However, her LinkedIn profile shows...
CoinTelegraph

Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu receives European virtual currency license

Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu was granted a virtual currency license for the European Economic Area after two years of waiting for permission from regulatory authorities. The move allows the firm to operate in 30 countries and broaden its services within one of the world’s largest crypto markets. Speaking to...
TheStreet

Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News

This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy