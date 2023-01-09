ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

wypr.org

Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces groundbreaking advancements for MD THINK platform

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform, including a new MD Job Genie to help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. First announced in 2017, MD THINK is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor-elect Wes Moore announces new cabinet appointments

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore announced the new cabinet appointments Thursday, setting the stage for the Moore Administration to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. "I promised in my campaign we would create an Administration that looks like the State of Maryland, and today...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible in Maryland on Monday

BALTIMORE, MD—A rocket launch will be visible in the skies over Maryland on Monday evening, weather-permitting. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA‘s first Electron rocket from Virginia at 6 p.m. EST, Monday, January 23. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.

It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

The Chesapeake Bay’s Dwindling Blue Crab Population Is Bad News for Restaurants, Crab Eaters

A report released Thursday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlights the looming threats facing the region’s blue crabs. CBF’s biennial State of the Bay report scores the bay’s health in pollution, habitat, and fishery categories. The 2022 report score remains unchanged from 2020, a second consecutive D+ that illuminates an alarming decline of the blue crab population.
MARYLAND STATE
