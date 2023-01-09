Read full article on original website
Related
wypr.org
Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland
The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces groundbreaking advancements for MD THINK platform
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform, including a new MD Job Genie to help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. First announced in 2017, MD THINK is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission sends Delta-8 report to lawmakers seeking regulation
A state panel released its report into an unregulated cannabis product that's technically legal to buy in Maryland stores without a prescription. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission wants the psychoactive product called Delta-8 to be regulated. After much research over months, the commission released recommendations to the General Assembly. |...
Legislators aim to restrict where guns can be carried in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first bill proposed by Maryland legislators in the 2023 session aims to sharply restrict where tens of thousands of people with newly-minted concealed weapon permits can actually carry their guns. Opponents of the bill are vowing a fight all the way to the Supreme Court,...
foxbaltimore.com
Captain of ship grounded in Chesapeake Bay surrenders pilot's license
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The captain of the Ever Forward - the ship that was grounded in the Chesapeake Bay last year - has given up his pilotage license in Maryland and has agreed to never seek one again, according to a consent decree. The cargo ship was traveling from...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland lawmakers propose gun control bills from ghost guns to public places ban
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A series of gun control proposals are before the General Assembly this year, including a unique approach to address ghost guns. Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-District 46, said he considers public safety a priority. "It is a top primary concern for us. It has been, it...
Northern Virginia Leaders Look Ahead To Short, Contentious General Assembly Session
The Virginia General Assembly is expected to be in session until the end of February. The Virginia General Assembly convenes in Richmond on Wednesday for what’s sure to be an action-packed legislative session, which is expected to last until the end of February. As a particularly political season in...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor-elect Wes Moore announces new cabinet appointments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore announced the new cabinet appointments Thursday, setting the stage for the Moore Administration to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. "I promised in my campaign we would create an Administration that looks like the State of Maryland, and today...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
Nottingham MD
NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible in Maryland on Monday
BALTIMORE, MD—A rocket launch will be visible in the skies over Maryland on Monday evening, weather-permitting. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA‘s first Electron rocket from Virginia at 6 p.m. EST, Monday, January 23. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off...
Maryland Gov. Hogan says he was influenced by his father calling for Nixon’s impeachment
Editor’s Note: The full exclusive interview with Gov. Larry Hogan is at the bottom of this article. ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — The pressure was mounting on then-president Richard Nixon, and Larry Hogan was closely watching his father, Lawrence Hogan, as he made a bold decision. The Maryland congressman, who served on the U.S. […]
WBOC
Analysis Projects Recreational Marijuana to be Billion Dollar Industry in Maryland Within Two Years
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new analysis from Cannabis Policy Project Consulting projects recreational marijuana will be a $1B industry in Maryland within two years of legalization. When the statewide referendum passed in November, lawmakers knew it would be a quick turnaround to figure out the parameters of that legalization. State...
Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.
It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
5 Unusual Facts About Maryland
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
Washingtonian.com
The Chesapeake Bay’s Dwindling Blue Crab Population Is Bad News for Restaurants, Crab Eaters
A report released Thursday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlights the looming threats facing the region’s blue crabs. CBF’s biennial State of the Bay report scores the bay’s health in pollution, habitat, and fishery categories. The 2022 report score remains unchanged from 2020, a second consecutive D+ that illuminates an alarming decline of the blue crab population.
Employee At Maryland HS 'Inadvertently' Emailed Explicit Photos To All Students
A school employee accidentally sent out sexually explicit pictures to all middle school students on a very unlucky Friday the 13th, the school confirms. The faculty member at Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School "inadvertently emailed a message" that contained the images to the students, with …
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0