Oregon State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: IP16 would make voting more democratic

Vote-by-mail is one of the most important voting options that Oregon provides to its residents, so that no matter their schedule, transportation, or physical/mental abilities, everyone has the time and ability to research and vote. As a parent, I also appreciate using the time completing mail-in ballots to talk to my child about what I’m doing, how to perform due diligence on candidates or measures and why voting is important.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Secretary of State Fagan lays out legislative agenda

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is seeking to expand automatic voter registration to returning prisoners and Medicaid recipients, along with more funding to oversee elections and respond to records requests.  Fagan laid out her legislative agenda in a letter to lawmakers and a press conference Thursday morning. She’s also seeking millions of dollars to […] The post Oregon Secretary of State Fagan lays out legislative agenda appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.

Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate

OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis

Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Resigns, Citing Chronic Health Issues

Mayoral aide and former Portland mayor Sam Adams is resigning from his position as the mayor’s right hand man. That’s according to an email Adams sent out to staff on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 4 pm. He cited worsening health issues, specifically chronic anemia, as the reason for his departure.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Bill to adjust Oregon and Idaho border introduced in Oregon Senate

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon State Senator has introduced a bill advancing the cause of the so-called "Greater Idaho" movement, which seeks to adjust state lines to move several conservative-leaning eastern counties out of Oregon, arguing that Idaho would be a better political fit for them. If passed, SJM2...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114

A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
