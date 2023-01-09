Read full article on original website
Readers respond: IP16 would make voting more democratic
Vote-by-mail is one of the most important voting options that Oregon provides to its residents, so that no matter their schedule, transportation, or physical/mental abilities, everyone has the time and ability to research and vote. As a parent, I also appreciate using the time completing mail-in ballots to talk to my child about what I’m doing, how to perform due diligence on candidates or measures and why voting is important.
Oregon Secretary of State Fagan lays out legislative agenda
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is seeking to expand automatic voter registration to returning prisoners and Medicaid recipients, along with more funding to oversee elections and respond to records requests. Fagan laid out her legislative agenda in a letter to lawmakers and a press conference Thursday morning. She’s also seeking millions of dollars to […] The post Oregon Secretary of State Fagan lays out legislative agenda appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KDRV
New office for Kotek gives her a new role: Defendant in Measure 114 lawsuit
SALEM & HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's governorship brings another title for Tina Kotek this week. She listed as a new defendant in a lawsuit filed against the State for its new gun control regulation, Measure 114. More specifically, she and other co-defendants asked for the change in the case's...
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
Tina Kotek is Oregon’s new governor; see which candidate your neighbors wanted in office
Democrat Tina Kotek won the three-way race for Oregon’s governorship by a more comfortable vote margin than most polls had predicted: 47% to Republican Christine Drazan’s 43.5%.
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Deborah Kafoury’s tenure as Multnomah County chair defined by success, shortfalls at taming homelessness
During her 8 1/2-year reign as Multnomah County chair, Deborah Kafoury faced challenges as she steered the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, navigated several unprecedented weather events and worked to push key infrastructure projects over the finish line. But Kafoury’s tenure will largely be defined by the hand she played...
Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate
OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
opb.org
How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis
Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
WWEEK
Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Resigns, Citing Chronic Health Issues
Mayoral aide and former Portland mayor Sam Adams is resigning from his position as the mayor’s right hand man. That’s according to an email Adams sent out to staff on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 4 pm. He cited worsening health issues, specifically chronic anemia, as the reason for his departure.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
KGW
Bill to adjust Oregon and Idaho border introduced in Oregon Senate
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon State Senator has introduced a bill advancing the cause of the so-called "Greater Idaho" movement, which seeks to adjust state lines to move several conservative-leaning eastern counties out of Oregon, arguing that Idaho would be a better political fit for them. If passed, SJM2...
Emerald Media
Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114
A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler strips troubled city bureau of more programs
A troubled Portland city bureau long plagued by personnel and performance issues is losing some of its few remaining programs as officials move to dramatically overhaul city government and revamp sagging municipal services. Mayor Ted Wheeler has directed the Office of Community & Civic Life to transfer its liquor, cannabis...
WWEEK
Legislators and Victims Rights Groups Call Upon House Leaders to Investigate Rep. Brian Stout
A group of state lawmakers and advocates called on Oregon House leadership to investigate allegations that newly elected member Brian Stout sexually assaulted a woman during his campaign, in order to determine if he violated any laws or ethical guidelines for legislators. As reported by WW last month, a Columbia...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
kptv.com
Local organizations react to Gov. Kotek’s executive orders addressing housing, homeless crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local organizations that work with the houseless in our community are optimistic towards Governor Tina Kotek’s executive orders addressing the housing and homeless crisis in the state. The executive orders included declaring the homeless crisis a state of emergency, setting a goal for Oregon to...
