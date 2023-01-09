ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

RadarOnline

4-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Athena Brownfield Reported Missing After Postal Worker Finds Her Sister Wandering Alone

Police in Cyril, Oklahoma, are desperately seeking to find a missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, after a postal worker discovered her 5-year-old sister "wandering" near their home unattended, RadarOnline.com has learned. The postal employee found Athena's older sister alone, near the children's residence on Tuesday, and immediately alerted authorities to the concerning situation. The worker said she knew the 5-year-old "wasn't where she was supposed to be."Athena was then reported missing. The Cyril Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have called on the community's help to expand their search efforts. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided updates...
CYRIL, OK
Wave 3

McConnell attends ribbon cutting for new FBI/DEA/ATF office in western Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 12 for a ribbon cutting. He was joined by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the grand opening of their new office building.
KENTUCKY STATE

