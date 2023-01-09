Effective: 2023-01-13 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. When driving..."Turn Around, Don`t Drown". Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County AREAL FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Localized flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues with additional areas possible over the next 24 hours. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Specific flooding is possible along the Garcia River near Pt. Arena along Hwy 101 through early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours have kept soils very saturated. Another strong pulse of moisture will bring more rain late tonight into early Saturday. Models show a relatively concentrated period or precipitation totaling 1.5 to 3 inches across the southern portions of the area. That amount of rainfall over roughly 12 hours will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

