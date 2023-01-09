Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Greater Bay Area including the Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz county. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A fast moving cold front will bring a brief period of potentially damaging winds to the greater Bay Area Saturday morning with gusts to around 50 mph capable of bringing down trees and powerlines.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Southern Sacramento Valley, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
