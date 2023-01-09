ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Just Dropped Some Major Career News That Has Fans Floored

We have a hunch that this upcoming New Year's Eve is going to be one for the books!. A little birdie told us that two iconic singers are getting together for a December 31 celebration unlike any other. Well, to be fair, that little birdie came in the form of an Instagram post, but you get the sentiment.
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Dolly Parton made into two new Funko Pop! Rocks figurines

Collectible toy company Funko has unveiled two new Dolly Parton Pop! Rocks figurines. Pre-orders for the country artist’s pair of toys sere made available yesterday (January 10), and are set to ship in April. The Parton-modelled collectibles are available on both Funko’s website and via Walmart, both while supplies last. Each figurine comes with a protective case, the back of which features a Parton quote that reads: “If you don’t like the road you’re walking start paving another one.”
Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top During NYE Rehearsals With Godmother Dolly Parton: Photos

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appeared ready to ring in the New Year as they were spotted rehearsing for their big holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, practiced her performance alongside her real-life godmother, 76, in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. As it was just a run through, Miley kept it casual in a white crop top and matching sweats, with Dolly still keeping it Dolly in full hair and makeup!
