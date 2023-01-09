Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Maid of honor cancels cake order when she is uninvited from wedding
A wedding takes a lot of time and effort to plan for everyone involved. If you get uninvited from it, you'd probably cancel anything you were having prepared for it to save money.
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
Flying to Disney World Means Going Through the Worst Airport
A new study has identified the worst airports in the U.S. based on flight delays and other metrics.
Key Tip for First-Time Cruisers Prevents a Mistake So Many Travelers Make
You'll totally regret not doing this.
TMZ.com
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
The 'Most Expensive' Donut From 'Krispy Kreme' in NYC Is a Sight to Behold
It really couldn't be more fitting.
I refuse to go to weddings, baby showers — it’s rude to invite me just for a gift
To this brazen brunette, receiving a wedding invite can be a major slight. Mom of three Lanette Rincon has warned both close and estranged friends not to invite her to watershed fêtes if they aren’t regularly including her in more mundane activities like movie nights and coffee runs. She suspects that an invitation to a landmark moment, such as nuptials or a baby shower, rather than an everyday excursion, is solely for the sake of receiving a gift. “Do not invite me to baby showers, weddings, [or] housewarming parties if you don’t invite me to movie nights, girls night out, dinner, coffee dates...
CMT
Megan Moroney Rings In CMT's New Season Of "Viral To Verified" And Talks Finding Success Organically
Megan Moroney's single "Tennessee Orange" has turned her into country music's new "it girl," and now she's sharing her "Viral To Verified" story. CMT's award-winning digital series "Viral To Verified" has made a triumphant return (Jan. 12), featuring fast-rising artists that have experienced social media success. The five-episode installment is scheduled to highlight one artist per week. It will display how viral newcomers have turned their online recognition into an adoring fan base or flourishing career.
Mom on son's girlfriend: "She eats everything in the fridge each time she comes for lunch"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising teenagers is no easy task for parents, and dealing with the difficult moments can get very challenging, particularly when they start relationships too.
intheknow.com
Uninvited maid of honor cancels wedding cake, infuriates bride and groom: ‘I wanted to be reimbursed’
A maid of honor was uninvited from the wedding, so she canceled the wedding cake. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. The bride — her now-ex-best friend — kicked her out of the wedding party and uninvited her. The maid of honor didn’t go into detail but said it was due to a dispute over makeup, hair and her “disinterest in the wedding.”
msn.com
Fury as Bride Expects Uninvited Maid-of-Honor To Still Pay for Wedding Cake
A woman has turned to the internet for help with a moral quandary regarding her former friend's wedding, after she was uninvited from the big day. The post was shared on Reddit by u/jisoojelly. It explained she was initially asked to be the maid of honor at her friend's wedding, however the friends fell out in the build-up to the big day and she was subsequently uninvited.
Woman's Dress Color Choice for Ex's Wedding Shocks Internet: 'Show-Off'
"It's literally a red wedding dress," said one user of the clothing option.
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ editor): ‘Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making,” declares Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen A.C.E. (“Sound of Metal”) about his work on “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat he adds, “You have a script, you have the actors giving an interpretation of the script and then you have the elements of sound and visuals and music,” he says. “It’s about trying to bring all these amazing performances together with a great script and then try to find as good a balance as possible and take you through this whole journey.” Watch our exclusive video...
Upworthy
Mother shares the sweet story behind the 'mom' pendant gifted to her by her foster child
The foster care system can be distressful for some and also come with many complications. However, for some, it proves to be an extremely fulfilling experience like a foster mother who shared the story behind a sweet pendant. L. Joy Williams, a political strategist, shared a picture on Twitter of a gold-colored pendant that says, "Mom." She wrote alongside the picture, "The teen who joined our household in April turned 14 today. After we sang happy birthday and she opened gifts she then said she had this gift for me. Excuse me while I go to my room and bawl."
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Fans With Second Leg Of Headlining HEARTFIRST Tour
Kelsea Ballerini is “Subject To Change,” but she is an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Following a successful 2022, the platinum-selling artist announced (Jan. 12) the second leg of her HEARTFIRST Tour. The three-time GRAMMY Award nomineewill kick off the run in March and stop at nine intimate venues across North America.
CMT
CMT Next Up Now: Tayler Holder Hits The Gas With "Drive"
Country crooner Tayler Holder embraces living in the moment and the romantic side of a short-lived relationship in his new song “Drive.”. Holder wrote the song with Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, Daniel Ross and Benjy Davis. Chapters and Ross produced the song. Holder produced the video with Doltyn Snedden, who also directed the clip.
CMT
Luke Combs Teases Unreleased Heartbreaker “Love You Anyway” From Forthcoming Album
Luke Combs’ storytelling soul strikes again. The platinum-selling artist surprised country music fans with another unreleased track titled, “Love You Anyway.” Combs filmed a teaser clip from inside a stadium with two of his guitarists. The crooner delivered a poignant ballad about a heartbroken man grieving a...
CMT
Country Legend George Strait Encourages Fans To Celebrate And Honor First Responders
Country music legend George Strait has always vocalized his love for the courageous men and women in uniform. In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the "Check Yes Or No" singer jumped on social media (Jan. 9) to display his endless gratitude. Alongside a snippet of his tribute track "The Weight Of The Badge," Strait encouraged fans to tag a resilient first responder in the comments.
blufashion.com
The Significance of Wearing a Wedding Band
A wedding is a special event and wedding bands are one of the most important pieces of jewelry for this special occasion. While there are many different types of wedding bands to choose from, some of the most popular include traditional, diamond, and custom or specialty. Traditional Wedding Bands. Traditional...
Comments / 0