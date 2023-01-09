Read full article on original website
Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”
Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, And More To Participate In A Benefit Concert Honoring Leslie Jordan
Country music's biggest stars will flock to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 19 to honor the late legend, Leslie Jordan. The special evening, "Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, " will include a collection of intimate performances from some of his closest friends and colleagues. The star-studded...
Dolly Parton to Receive Grand Ole Opry Birthday Celebration for her 77th Birthday
The Grand Ole Opry is set to "Go Dolly" later this month in celebration of Dolly Parton's 77th birthday. Parton's birthday is on January 19, but her Opry party will be a multi-day event that will include: a larger-than-life 77th birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Jan. 19 – 21; 77 Hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry social media; birthday cupcakes baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's cake mix given to Opry House and Ryman tour guests on January 19; and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photos during January 21 Opry at the Ryman shows.
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
Elvis Presley and Priscilla’s Swinging 60s Wedding Attire Came From Two Surprise Sources
Elvis Presley and Priscilla's swinging 60s wedding attire came from two surprising and very different sources.
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, an actress, singer-songwriter and the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday following cardiac arrest. She was 54. Priscilla Presley confirmed her passing to PEOPLE Thursday evening. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa...
Keith Urban Pens Emotional Tribute To Late Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is mourning the loss of Jeff Beck, an influential rock guitarist and musician. The legend unexpectedly died Tuesday ( Jan. 10) after battling a horrific case of bacterial meningitis. He was 78. A family representative announced the devastating news late Wednesday evening on Beck’s official social media accounts.
Country Legend George Strait Encourages Fans To Celebrate And Honor First Responders
Country music legend George Strait has always vocalized his love for the courageous men and women in uniform. In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the "Check Yes Or No" singer jumped on social media (Jan. 9) to display his endless gratitude. Alongside a snippet of his tribute track "The Weight Of The Badge," Strait encouraged fans to tag a resilient first responder in the comments.
