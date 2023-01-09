Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
WALB 10
Leesburg store employees help injured cat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia is known to have feral cats roaming around. Some are a nuisance but many start to become like a wild pet. After being run over by a car last week, Stubbs, the Local Grocery store pet is now on her way to recovery. Store...
WALB 10
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car. Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Shotgun House & Billboard, Tifton
I’m excited to be able to share this photograph, as it was one of my earliest, and I thought it was long lost. It’s a real favorite of mine. The house was located in one of Tifton’s older African-American neighborhoods, right on the edge of the northbound lane of I-75. It’s probably gone by now.
WALB 10
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
WALB 10
Bainbridge Public Safety expands training center with hopes to become SWGA training hub
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is expanding its training center. They’re looking to become the training hub for South Georgia after they finish expanding. A five-story training tower was brought in from Chicago and will serve as a massive tool as part of the BPS Training...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wfxl.com
Motorcycle ride turns into life-changing accident for two people in Albany
A quick ride on a motorcycle with a friend turned into a life-changing event for two people in Albany. Samantha Hurst and Marvin Thomas were catching up and having fun with friends at a local bar on December 30th. Thomas tells FOX 31 that he has motorcycles for years and...
New Thomasville Police Substation makes its way to Downtown Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation has opened in Downtown Thomasville.
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
WALB 10
Cost of insulin on the rise, new monthly cost cap for Medicare
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The cost of insulin has steadily increased. Making it harder for those with diabetes to get much-needed medicine. One pharmacist at U-Save-it in Albany, says they can typically only get five boxes worth of supply at a time. The manufacturer limits how much they can receive so that each pharmacy can get some.
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park
ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured. Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident...
WALB 10
Albany police searching for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds. WALB News 10 has...
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death. 10 years after his death at Lowndes High, family and community members remembered Kendrick Johnson through a balloon release. Ga. Southwestern State University holds gala to raise money for scholarships. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia Southwestern State University...
WALB 10
Albany Tech holds first weekend classes of semester
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Since their last semester, Albany Tech has been buzzing about the additional classes. Willa Menafee taught her first weekend class and said all of her students for the class showed up. She also said some of them told her how much of a relief it was to...
wfxl.com
Albany man robbed of his phone by gun point
Albany police are investigating after a man was robbed at gun point. Police responded to the 200 block of West Oglethorpe in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told police that the robbery happened on October 2. The victim says he was walking in the hallway of a residence in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue when a black man in a ski mask approached him. The masked man asked the victim to buy weed and he declined. The suspect asked the victim to put his number into the phone. As he did, an unknown male behind the victim pointed a gun to his head and told the victim to give him his iPhone 12.
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case. Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured.
WALB 10
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases
ALBANY — An investigation of a reported stolen car led to two arrests and seizure of marijuana and a firearm that were recovered after two teenagers were taken into custody. Officers with the Albany Police Department were dispatched on Sunday to the 1300 block of Hobson Street in response to a report of a stolen car. Two suspects, Jariah Daniels and Demorion Daniels, were seen exiting the stolen vehicle, police said, and Jariah Daniels drove away after he saw the officers. He was later stopped.
