Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson
BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane''s Chicken Fingers will be opening its new Maryland restaurant location in Towson.
South Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts moving to Overlea
Diablo Doughnuts announced it's moving from Hanover Street in the Brooklyn area to the Beltway Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just south of I-695.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Baltimore MD You Must Try
Are you looking for the best breakfast in Baltimore? If so, you have come to the right place!. is an incredibly historical city and also a culturally relevant city! Also known as Charm City, breakfast spots in Baltimore are sure to charm you stomachs and your wallets!. Established in 1729,...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
An East Baltimore Program Pays Youth To Excel In School – And On The Basketball Court
Clarence “Ray” Askins (left) and Kristopher Mitchell (right), both 17 years old, show off their 4.0 GPA certificates in the gym of the REACH! Partnership school. (Photo by Victoria Vandergriff / Capital News Service) This story is part of Capital News Service’s series “Baltimore Divided: How Historically Neglected...
foxbaltimore.com
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week returns January 13 – 22
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials have announced that the tastiest time of the season will soon return. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. During Baltimore County’s 2023 Winter Restaurant Week, deals and special menu items will be available at more...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night in Central Baltimore. Shortly after 10:30 pm, police arrived at the 2100 Block of Madison Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. There, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, Homicide Detectives have been brought in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Arrested In Georgia, Police Say
The man accused of killing a MTA bus driver back in October 2022 has been found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, authorities say. Leon Hill was located by detectives in Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 12, after being accused of killing 40-year-old Elaine Jackson on Oct. 18, 2022, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Blaring alarms go off at Baltimore Washington International Airport on Thursday evening
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — Loud blaring alarms with flashing lights went off at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on Thursday evening. The incident can be seen in a video posted on social media where visitors are standing in place looking visibly confused by the alarms. Airport security...
Jamaican restaurant Dat Jerk opens in Halethorpe
If you're looking for an escape from this cold winter, why not take a trip to the Caribbean. Jamaican restaurant 'Dat Jerk'.
iheart.com
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
CBS News
Man killed in Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed overnight in the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around midnight to West Biddle Street at Maryland Avenue, where they found a man inside of a vehicle shot multiple times. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where...
Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
Comments / 0