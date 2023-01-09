Read full article on original website
Related
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?
Packers GM Makes Clear Statement About Aaron Rodgers' Future
After losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers fell short of the postseason for just the third time since 2008. As a result of the team's disappointing, 8-9 campaign, speculation has swirled that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' time with the franchise has come to an end. Rodgers ...
Tom Brady Offers Retirement Decision Advice to Aaron Rodgers
Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, spoke about Packers' QB, Aaron Rodgers, future during his Let's Go! podcast.
Raiders Reportedly Reach Decision On Derek Carr's Future With Team
Derek Carr appears to have played his last snap with the Raiders. This Thursday, several weeks after benching him in favor of Jarrett Stidham, the Las Vegas franchise has reportedly begun the process of evaluating Carr's trade market. Carr's current contract includes a no-trade clause, ...
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Quinn to Replace McCarthy if Cowboys Lose, Say ESPN 'Vultures'
With yet another ESPN "prediction'' on coach Mike McCarthy's future, Cowboys Nation has a choice: Wanna get your insight and team news from Frisco ... or from Bristol?
Yardbarker
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs
Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
'It's Comical!' Dak Prescott on Cowboys McCarthy 'Hot Seat'
"We love Mike,” says star receiver CeeDee Lamb, adding to Dak Prescott's view that job-security questions about Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy are "comical.''
Bill Belichick expected to make 'coaching reassignments,' following Robert Kraft meeting
Change is finally coming for the New England Patriots, according to a new report from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran. The annual end-of-season meeting between coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft took place this week with hopes of the two sides talking over the direction of the team, after missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
Former Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly a top candidate for the Denver Broncos opening
Despite him saying he "expects" to be at Michigan next season Jim Harbaugh appears to be eyeing a move
Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning
As we march through the month of January, Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan is still up in the air as players are making decisions left and right.
Comments / 0