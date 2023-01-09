Read full article on original website
Legislators aim to restrict where guns can be carried in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first bill proposed by Maryland legislators in the 2023 session aims to sharply restrict where tens of thousands of people with newly-minted concealed weapon permits can actually carry their guns. Opponents of the bill are vowing a fight all the way to the Supreme Court,...
Hundreds affected by calculation issue with Maryland 529 plans
Some parents of college students noticed over the past few weeks the numbers aren't adding up in their Maryland 529 accounts, even for those who already paid in full. Problems with the popular prepaid college trust tuition program have affected almost 500 families across the state. Mark Wozar, a father...
Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
Maryland lawmakers propose gun control bills from ghost guns to public places ban
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A series of gun control proposals are before the General Assembly this year, including a unique approach to address ghost guns. Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-District 46, said he considers public safety a priority. "It is a top primary concern for us. It has been, it...
Thousands of Marylanders just gained access to critical oral health care coverage
It was the tragic story of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver — a boy who died from an untreated tooth infection that spread lethal bacteria to his brain — that first compelled Maryland advocates to fight to expand dental coverage to low-income children in 2007. As advocates made meaningful advances...
'Thank you and farewell': Gov. Hogan addresses Maryland as he prepares to hand role to governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan hasn't yet announced what's next on his political agenda, but he thanked residents for allowing him to serve as the state's leader for nearly a decade. Hogan has a little more than a week until he hands over the duties to governor-elect Wes Moore.
Political Notes: The lieutenant governor — and everyone else, it seems — announces new gig
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) won’t be taking much time off when his tenure in the Maryland State House concludes. The Columbia-based law firm... The post Political Notes: The lieutenant governor — and everyone else, it seems — announces new gig appeared first on Maryland Matters.
More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC
While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Maryland pediatrician shares advice following guidelines released by AAP on childhood obesity
BALTIMORE - More than 14.4 million U.S. children and teens live with childhood obesity. The chronic disease can lead to serious short and long-term health problems when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently published new guidelines for dealing with childhood obesity, emphasizing that there is more evidence than ever that obesity treatment in children is safe and effective. The new guidelines call for a comprehensive approach addressing all the factors that contribute to obesity in children. Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, pediatrician with Ascension Saint Agnes in Columbia, MD said, "Childhood obesity is not just about the child."The American...
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022
Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
DC delegate urges National Zoo to rethink visitor pass policy
D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is asking the Smithsonian National Zoo to reevaluate a policy that requires visitors to reserve entry passes ahead of time before entering the zoo. Norton said in a letter Monday to the zoo’s director, Dr. Brandie Smith, that she was concerned that the zoo’s website...
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
Maryland creates first Statewide Project SEARCH Coordinator position
The Maryland Department of Disabilities announced the creation of the first Project SEARCH Statewide Coordinator position in Maryland.
100+ FREE Activities in Maryland for Kids
You want to go on fun family adventures, but let’s be honest.. you do not want to spend a ton of money. Maybe you are trying to save your budget and even small costs are out of the question. That’s why FREE activities are the best! This list of FREE Activities in Maryland for kids is your ticket to low budget family fun!
