ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Hundreds affected by calculation issue with Maryland 529 plans

Some parents of college students noticed over the past few weeks the numbers aren't adding up in their Maryland 529 accounts, even for those who already paid in full. Problems with the popular prepaid college trust tuition program have affected almost 500 families across the state. Mark Wozar, a father...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
MARYLAND STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC

While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland pediatrician shares advice following guidelines released by AAP on childhood obesity

BALTIMORE - More than 14.4 million U.S. children and teens live with childhood obesity. The chronic disease can lead to serious short and long-term health problems when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently published new guidelines for dealing with childhood obesity, emphasizing that there is more evidence than ever that obesity treatment in children is safe and effective. The new guidelines call for a comprehensive approach addressing all the factors that contribute to obesity in children. Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, pediatrician with Ascension Saint Agnes in Columbia, MD said, "Childhood obesity is not just about the child."The American...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022

Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022

Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC delegate urges National Zoo to rethink visitor pass policy

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is asking the Smithsonian National Zoo to reevaluate a policy that requires visitors to reserve entry passes ahead of time before entering the zoo. Norton said in a letter Monday to the zoo’s director, Dr. Brandie Smith, that she was concerned that the zoo’s website...
sunshinewhispers.com

100+ FREE Activities in Maryland for Kids

You want to go on fun family adventures, but let’s be honest.. you do not want to spend a ton of money. Maybe you are trying to save your budget and even small costs are out of the question. That’s why FREE activities are the best! This list of FREE Activities in Maryland for kids is your ticket to low budget family fun!
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy