Read full article on original website
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
WGMD Radio
Kings coach Mike Brown upset with NBA fans’ All-Star Game voting
The Sacramento Kings have been the surprise team in the Western Conference this season, sitting three games above .500, as the year begins to hit its stride and speed toward the playoffs. The Kings’ performance has been buoyed by the breakout years from De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who have...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
WGMD Radio
Cardinals ‘plan on’ trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins: report
The Arizona Cardinals may not be close to finishing shaking up their locker room. A recent report says the Cardinals plan on trading five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. TheScore notes that owner Michael Bidwell will express the idea to his potential general manager candidates. Hopkins is owed $34...
WGMD Radio
NHL coach bans iPads from bench: ‘It is a major problem’
Who needs technology? Not the Philadelphia Flyers. John Tortorella is notorious for his old-school approach in today’s hockey, and he’s continuing that standard on the bench. He told reporters after Wednesday’s Flyers game that the team will no longer have iPads, as he feels they are actually a...
WGMD Radio
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway found dead at 42: report
Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his apartment Monday, according to a report by WVTM 13. Galloway was 42 years old. Galloway was a teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, and the school’s principal, Susan Reid, said a welfare check led to his discovery.
Comments / 0