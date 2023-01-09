Read full article on original website
Over 40,000 without power in metro Atlanta, 3,000 in central region: Georgia EMC
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: Severe weather has left north Georgia and traveled through part of metro Atlanta, leaving residents around 2,000 residents without power in Fulton County and 4,000 in Clayton County. Currently, severe weather is traveling south, impacting parts of Henry, Butts and Putnam. For...
Gas prices shoot up across Georgia as nearly-long tax suspension ends
ATLANTA — Gas prices are going up all across Georgia after the state’s long gas tax holiday came to an end Wednesday. Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the state’s gas tax last March, saving Georgians roughly 30 cents per gallon. “Well, it’s crazy. I don’t have to...
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
6-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather in Butts County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A six-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia Jan. 12. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old was in a car with her mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car. The mother was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor. “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
Lawsuit filed by friend of Secoriea Turner's family targets former Atlanta mayor, police chief
ATLANTA - The family friend who was driving when an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle was shot and killed at the same site where Rayshard Brooks was killed in the summer of 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the former Atlanta mayor, police chief and many others. Omar Ivery was...
Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Duluth High School student stabbed during fight
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth High School student was stabbed during a fight near the school’s cafeteria Thursday. The fight occurred shortly before classes began. The student suffered a “superficial injury” before administrators and school resource officers stopped the fight. The student who produced...
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. According to the reports, the boy’s mother, De’Erica Charles, asked case workers for help with her son....
Atlanta News First passport fee investigation prompts calls for reforms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to learn about this in the context of somebody else reporting it,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said during a recent board meeting. “Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public.”
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
Former Atlanta mayor, police chief named in lawsuit regarding deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner
ATLANTA — A former mayor of Atlanta and police chief were named in a lawsuit concerning the deadly shooting of an eight-year-old in 2020. Fulton County court records show the lawsuit was filed by the family friend Omar Ivery, who was driving in Atlanta when eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed.
Governor declares State of Emergency after powerful storms move through North Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency as violent storms that included likely tornadoes moved through North Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the storms since they started around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. In a tweet, Kemp said,...
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
