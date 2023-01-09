ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Encore: Michelle Yeoh finds beauty in the ordinary in 'Everything Everywhere'

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with actress Michelle Yeoh about her leading role in the sci-fi action movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Last night, Michelle Yeoh won her first Golden Globe for her role in the 2022 hit comedy movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once." She stars as an aging laundromat owner turned superhero named Evelyn Wang. In her acceptance speech, Yeoh noted her own feelings about getting older in Hollywood.
NPR

A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. A Massachusetts woman got an earlier-than-expected pick-me-up during her morning coffee run this week. Lisa Mackay pulled into a Dunkin' drive-through outside Boston to find movie star Ben Affleck behind the window dressed in the company's uniform. He handed Lisa her order. She was so nervous she doesn't remember much, but her post on social media has people speculating about a Super Bowl commercial. Perhaps America runs on celebrity. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

In praise of being late: The upside of spurning the clock

The device you're using to listen to us right now can probably tell you what time it is. So does knowing the time help you orient your day? Or could you just not care less? Next in our science series, "Finding Time," Pien Huang finds advantages to getting off of clock time. And for her, it is personal.
Vibe

Rotimi Details Why He Left His G-Unit Record Deal In 2017

Rotimi recently revisited the topic of leaving his 2017 record deal with G-Unit. To clear up any speculations, the actor-singer explained that leaving Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s imprint was his own decision and that it was “all love.” As Rotimi is best known for his role as Dre in 50’s hit series Power, fans soon began to learn about the Maplewood, NJ-native’s musical side, following his departure from the show. With the support of Fif, Rotimi spent three years on the label after signing in 2014. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit50...
NPR

The summit of North American leaders, held in Mexico, has come to an end

The summit of North American leaders has come to an end in Mexico. It was a meeting between the leaders of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. But all eyes were on President Biden and his Mexican counterpart, whose initial meetings were awkward, to say the least. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports.
NPR

NYC nurses are on strike, but the problems they face are seen nationwide

Nurses at two of New York City's biggest hospitals are on the third day of their strike over contract negotiations. More than 7,000 nurses from Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx have participated in the walkout this week. They're demanding not just salary increases, but improved staffing levels.
NPR

Could the Loch Ness Monster be vacationing in the U.S.?

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. Could the Loch Ness Monster be taking a vacation? A mysterious bit of video captured along the North Carolina coast has neighbors wondering. A fishing boat captain filmed a serpentlike creature swimming near Atlantic Beach, and a post on Facebook collected other guesses on the true identity. Maybe a baby whale or a big alligator? If Nessie did leave Scotland, she might be trying to see what the sun looks like. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

The attack on Brazil's Congress was stoked by social media

The attack on Brazil's Congress was organized publicly online. Despite being on high alert, social media companies missed signs that their platforms were being used to plan violence. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The images from Brasilia seem to mirror the January attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Our co-host, A Martínez, spoke...
NPR

Anti-fatness keeps fat people on the margins, says Aubrey Gordon

Every January, it seems the topics of weight and size come up over and over. New Year's resolutions to go to the gym, to eat differently, to lose weight. They're the kind of conversations that writer and podcast host Aubrey Gordon knows all too well, ones that she says are rooted in anti-fatness.
NPR

His poem polarized India. Now comedian Vir Das is telling his side

Comedian Vir Das was called a terrorist. Seven charges were filed against him in India. He was even accused of defaming his home country on foreign soil. In November 2021, he was wrapping up a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., when he decided to go back onstage and recite a poem he had written that morning. Titled "I Come from Two Indias," it describes the contradictions in his home country.
