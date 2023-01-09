Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Matt Canada could give a hint to Mike Tomlin’s OC decision
All eyes will be on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason and his offensive coordinator decision. Will Tomlin fire Matt Canada, a move that fans have been begging for all season?. Or will Tomlin retain Canada after the Steelers’ strong finish to the season?. It’s starting to...
Bills Beware? Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Has Message for Buffalo
Is Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill dishing out a subtle warning to the Buffalo Bills?
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
atozsports.com
Titans to interview perfect fit GM candidate for Mike Vrabel
Finding a new General Manager will be priority number one for the Tennessee Titans as they head into the 2023 offseason, and they are wasting no time in doing so. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and the Board of Directors have already lined up an initial group of candidates for interviews, and plan on including head coach Mike Vrabel in the process once that first round of interviews has concluded.
Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news
Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
atozsports.com
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player
Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
atozsports.com
Cowboys must do something they have never done to advance in playoffs
It is Dallas Cowboys playoff game week. Dallas is set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard — a team that the Cowboys have become very familiar with. Dallas and Tampa Bay have had their fair share of matchups since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers. Perhaps most notably was the opening game thriller in 2021, where Dak Prescott and Brady put on a show.
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Look: Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley's Announcement
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been retained for the 2023 season. Many people thought USC would move on from Grinch, especially after giving up 46 points to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. And yet, Riley's confidence in his defensive ...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Fans get coaching news they likely didn’t want to hear
Denver Broncos fans didn’t get the news they wanted on Thursday. In fact. it’s pretty much the opposite. They got the coaching news they didn’t want to see, and no, the Broncos didn’t hire someone that fans didn’t want. In fact, another team may hire...
atozsports.com
College football reporter continues to push silly narrative about Vols HC Josh Heupel
National college football reporter Mike Farrell, the self-professed “godfather of recruiting”, won’t stop pushing the Josh Heupel to Michigan narrative. There’s been chatter over the last week about Michigan possibly being interested in hiring Heupel, the Tennessee Vols‘ head coach, in the event that Jim Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor for the NFL.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts
The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
atozsports.com
ESPN calls one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals a ‘loser’ in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason
ESPN feels like one of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals was one of the biggest losers during the NCAA transfer portal cycle this offseason. Tom VanHaaren, one of ESPN’s college football writers, detailed the biggest winners and losers of the portal this offseason and he listed the Florida Gators among the biggest losers.
