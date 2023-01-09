ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

Discovery Biden held classified documents could muddy attack against Trump

An investigation into classified records from the Obama administration that President Joe Biden held for years at his private Washington office could temper attacks against former President Donald Trump as federal authorities weigh criminal charges over the former president’s handling of secret files. The discovery has raised questions over...
Washington Examiner

Biden's border solution looks a lot like a border crisis

President Joe Biden went fishing in the Rio Grande this week but his line came up empty, without the plaudits he had hoped to hook. His visit to the Mexican frontier drew attention to the biggest scandal of his two years in the White House. Until now, his media handmaidens acted like it didn’t exist, but once he had dragged TV cameras with him, it was impossible to ignore the policy implosion at the border. He has thus helped the public focus on record-smashing numbers — it'll be millions again this year —of alien trespassers walking (or wading) unopposed onto American soil.
Washington Examiner

George Santos scandal: A running list of the House Republican's most questionable claims

New York Rep. George Santos has not gotten off to a good start in Congress. The Republican freshman has been accused of fictionalizing large chunks of his resume and is facing multiple ethics complaints of improper campaign reporting and spending. Santos has been shunned by members of his own party following a wave of negative headlines that exposed the many fabrications he's made about his life, education, family, faith, and work. The Long Island lawmaker has admitted to inventing parts of his backstory but has insisted that his work in the House of Representatives "is not about my personal life."
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Washington Examiner

Bannon arrives in New York criminal court for hearing over 'We Build the Wall' scheme

Live footage arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing over his "We Build the Wall" alleged fraud scheme. Bannon, the White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, was escorted into the court facility by law enforcement while members of the press watched him enter through a silver doorway into the courtroom. His appearance comes just months after he was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud.
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Washington Examiner

Timeline: Biden classified document controversy

President Joe Biden was rocked this week by disclosures that his lawyers recently found files with classified markings from his vice presidential days. Although the public is just learning about the ordeal, Biden's associates and the Department of Justice have been quietly deliberating it for the past 2 1/2 months. Conversations began around the time of the initial discovery and led up to Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of a special counsel to investigate the matter Thursday.
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas ordered internal review of massive immigration contract: Emails reveal

EXCLUSIVE — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas privately voiced concern about the award of a half-a-billion dollar government contract to Endeavors for immigrant housing, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Internal emails obtained through a lawsuit filed by the American Accountability Foundation...
