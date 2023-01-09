Read full article on original website
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Washington Examiner
Discovery Biden held classified documents could muddy attack against Trump
An investigation into classified records from the Obama administration that President Joe Biden held for years at his private Washington office could temper attacks against former President Donald Trump as federal authorities weigh criminal charges over the former president’s handling of secret files. The discovery has raised questions over...
Washington Examiner
Biden's border solution looks a lot like a border crisis
President Joe Biden went fishing in the Rio Grande this week but his line came up empty, without the plaudits he had hoped to hook. His visit to the Mexican frontier drew attention to the biggest scandal of his two years in the White House. Until now, his media handmaidens acted like it didn’t exist, but once he had dragged TV cameras with him, it was impossible to ignore the policy implosion at the border. He has thus helped the public focus on record-smashing numbers — it'll be millions again this year —of alien trespassers walking (or wading) unopposed onto American soil.
Washington Examiner
George Santos scandal: A running list of the House Republican's most questionable claims
New York Rep. George Santos has not gotten off to a good start in Congress. The Republican freshman has been accused of fictionalizing large chunks of his resume and is facing multiple ethics complaints of improper campaign reporting and spending. Santos has been shunned by members of his own party following a wave of negative headlines that exposed the many fabrications he's made about his life, education, family, faith, and work. The Long Island lawmaker has admitted to inventing parts of his backstory but has insisted that his work in the House of Representatives "is not about my personal life."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Washington Examiner
Bannon arrives in New York criminal court for hearing over 'We Build the Wall' scheme
Live footage arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing over his "We Build the Wall" alleged fraud scheme. Bannon, the White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, was escorted into the court facility by law enforcement while members of the press watched him enter through a silver doorway into the courtroom. His appearance comes just months after he was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Washington Examiner
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Washington Examiner
Swalwell shares threatening voicemail he says was prompted by McCarthy 'spreading lies'
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) shared a tweet featuring a death threat he received via voicemail — a message the California Democrat said was inspired by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “spreading lies” about him. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Swalwell shared audio from a voicemail telling the...
Washington Examiner
Timeline: Biden classified document controversy
President Joe Biden was rocked this week by disclosures that his lawyers recently found files with classified markings from his vice presidential days. Although the public is just learning about the ordeal, Biden's associates and the Department of Justice have been quietly deliberating it for the past 2 1/2 months. Conversations began around the time of the initial discovery and led up to Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of a special counsel to investigate the matter Thursday.
Washington Examiner
Mayorkas ordered internal review of massive immigration contract: Emails reveal
EXCLUSIVE — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas privately voiced concern about the award of a half-a-billion dollar government contract to Endeavors for immigrant housing, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Internal emails obtained through a lawsuit filed by the American Accountability Foundation...
White House on classified Biden documents: 'This has been done in a transparent way'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Friday that the administration has been transparent about classified documents found at President Biden's home.
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
