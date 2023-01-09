Frank A. Trevino, age 77, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at the Stafford Co. Hospital, Stafford, KS. He was born on Nov. 15, 1945 in Waco, TX, the son of Eberado Trevino and Leonora Avalos Trevino. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran. On June 8, 2002 he married Stacy (Boele) Trevino in Great Bend, KS. He was a resident of St. John, KS for 19 years and worked as a farmer and mechanic through out his life. Frank was a member of the VA, VFW, and DAV. Survivors include his wife, Stacy; two sons, Frank (Giovanna) Trevino, Jr., St. Paul, MN, Christian Trevino, St. John, KS; four daughters, Cynthia (Fernando) Martin, Tulsa, OK, Estella (Tim) Eggleston, IA, Jennifer (Antonio) Garcia, Memphis, TN, Christina (LaShawna) Trevino, Mankato, MN; a sister, Janet Trevino, Garden City, KS; sister-in-law, Janie Trevino, Austin, TX; and 25 Grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by both parents; a son, Christopher Trevino; three brothers, Dionicio, Lupe, and Philip Trevino; and three sisters, Angie Gutierrez, Judy Delgado, and Maria Arguello. Visitation will be 12-7 P.M. with family present from 5-7 P.M on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS. Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS with Pastor Tonya Andrews presiding. There will be no graveside. Memorials may be made out to Disabled American Veterans in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS.

