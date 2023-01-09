Read full article on original website
Lady Warriors Trounce Braves on the Road
Ottawa, Kan. – It was all Lady Warriors all the way once again Wednesday night as Sterling claimed another big road win. Sterling scored the first 14 points and never looked back against the Ottawa University Braves in Ottawa. Sterling College cruised to another conference victory defeating the Braves 99-66.
Doris Jane Arnold
Doris Jane Arnold passed away January 11, 2023, at the MTM Boarding Care Home in McPherson at the age of 99, just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Hillsboro, Kansas on April 3, 1923, to John F. and Estella Frieda (Entz) Klassen. Doris was the granddaughter of Dr. J.J. Entz, a medical doctor of Hillsboro (1897-1932). Doris was baptized during her 8th grade year on May 2, 1938, in the First Mennonite Church. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1941 and graduated from Venus Beauty Academy that same year. She got her cosmetology license and started Klassen Beauty Shop in Hillsboro, KS.
Warriors Eclipse the Century Mark, Never Trail in Road Win
Ottawa, Kan. – Sterling never trailed in a great road win over Ottawa University. When Sterling played their best, it looked like they were unstoppable, at other times, however, they caused a little worry. In the end, the Warriors fought through some adversity to bring home a 102-89 victory over the Braves.
Ava Jones suits up to make first basket since injury
Ava Jones suited up to make the first basket against Halstead Tuesday night. This is the first score she has gained for the team since being injured after being hit by a car.
Bullpups Sweep Augusta to Remain Perfect in AVCTL Div. III
AUGUSTA, Kan. – The Mac High Basketball teams were able to take control early inside Hutter Gymnasium on Tuesday, on their way to sweeping the Orioles 49-13 in the girls contest, and 72-57 in the boys game. The MHS Girls enter this week’s KBCA Polls the No. 2 team...
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
Tracy Lynn Miller
Tracy Lynn Miller, 51, passed away January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born September 10, 1971, in Hutchinson, KS, to Larry and Carole (Bottelman) Guy. Tracy is survived by: her daughters, Cheyenne Smith of South Hutchinson, KS, Makala (Jared) Ulmer of Wichita, KS, and Sammie (Bo Baker) Mitchell of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Tanya (Damond) Wells of Hutchinson, KS; step-brothers, Chet (Deanna) Knight of Hutchinson, KS, and Bill (Kim) Knight of South Hutchinson, KS; and step-mother, Inez Guy of Hutchinson, KS.
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Frank A. Trevino
Frank A. Trevino, age 77, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at the Stafford Co. Hospital, Stafford, KS. He was born on Nov. 15, 1945 in Waco, TX, the son of Eberado Trevino and Leonora Avalos Trevino. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran. On June 8, 2002 he married Stacy (Boele) Trevino in Great Bend, KS. He was a resident of St. John, KS for 19 years and worked as a farmer and mechanic through out his life. Frank was a member of the VA, VFW, and DAV. Survivors include his wife, Stacy; two sons, Frank (Giovanna) Trevino, Jr., St. Paul, MN, Christian Trevino, St. John, KS; four daughters, Cynthia (Fernando) Martin, Tulsa, OK, Estella (Tim) Eggleston, IA, Jennifer (Antonio) Garcia, Memphis, TN, Christina (LaShawna) Trevino, Mankato, MN; a sister, Janet Trevino, Garden City, KS; sister-in-law, Janie Trevino, Austin, TX; and 25 Grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by both parents; a son, Christopher Trevino; three brothers, Dionicio, Lupe, and Philip Trevino; and three sisters, Angie Gutierrez, Judy Delgado, and Maria Arguello. Visitation will be 12-7 P.M. with family present from 5-7 P.M on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS. Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS with Pastor Tonya Andrews presiding. There will be no graveside. Memorials may be made out to Disabled American Veterans in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS.
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Marilyn Kay Copeland
Marilyn Kay Copeland, 82, passed away January 7, 2023, at Reflection Living Eileen House, Hutchinson, KS. She was born February 5, 1940, in Stafford, KS, to Roy W. and Margaret Merle (Forman) Risley. Marilyn was a graduate of Saint John High School, Saint John, KS, and Salt City Business College,...
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton, passed away January 5, 2023, at Sterling Village, Sterling, KS, following a long illness. She was born March 13, 1945, in Nashville, KS, to Edward and Mary Ann (Henning) Mies. She received her education in Kingman KS. Following the births of her three children,...
2 Kansas men dead, 1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash
BUTLER COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Thursday in Butler County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Toyota Prius driven by Bradley Condit, 35, Andover, was southbound on Southwest Butler Road one mile west of Benton. The driver failed to yield right of way the intersection of Kansas 254.
Couple race against time to save free historic home in Central Kansas
LINCOLN (KSNT) – Would you take a free, more than 100-year-old home in the heart of Kansas? For Eddie and Julie Flores, the answer was a resounding yes. Julie was visiting her childhood hometown and family for New Year’s Eve back in 2021 in Lincoln, Kansas when she heard about the intriguing offer. A home, […]
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
