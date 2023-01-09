Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet, 75, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away January 10, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born December 9, 1947, in Sabetha, Kansas, the son of Dale and Mable (White) Corbet. Herb has resided in Lyons since 2000, formerly of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Southeast High School, Oklahoma City with the class of 1966. Herb was a truck driver and equipment operator. He served in the United States Air Force from June 10, 1966, until his honorable discharge on Jun 9, 1972. Herb attended the First United Methodist Church, Lyons. He was a member and held various leadership roles in the following: El Reno Masonic Lodge #50, El Reno, OK, Masonic Scottish Rite, Valley of Guthrie, Guthrie, OK, ISIS Shrine, Salina, KS, and Queen Esther #32 OES, Lyons, KS. Herb was honored to go on the Veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, snowmobiling, wood craft, racing his remote-control racecars, and most of all having family time. On May 16, 1987, Herb was united in marriage with Rae Helen (Dressler) Humbert in El Reno, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Tammy (Jim) Wilmoth, Darlene Reimer, Maxine (Keith) Branson, and Glenda Gilpin; four grandchildren, Elliot, Jacquelyn, Miranda, and Zac; seven great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cody, Jaydon, Madison, Megan, Sanger, and Tia; nieces; nephews; fraternal brothers, sisters; and friends. Herb is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Dale Corbet. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 16, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew and Pastor Tom Reazin officiating with Masonic rites. Military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Burial will be at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:30 until 4:30 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to ISIS Shrine Travel Fund, Salina, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

LYONS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO