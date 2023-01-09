Read full article on original website
Tracy Lynn Miller
Tracy Lynn Miller, 51, passed away January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born September 10, 1971, in Hutchinson, KS, to Larry and Carole (Bottelman) Guy. Tracy is survived by: her daughters, Cheyenne Smith of South Hutchinson, KS, Makala (Jared) Ulmer of Wichita, KS, and Sammie (Bo Baker) Mitchell of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Tanya (Damond) Wells of Hutchinson, KS; step-brothers, Chet (Deanna) Knight of Hutchinson, KS, and Bill (Kim) Knight of South Hutchinson, KS; and step-mother, Inez Guy of Hutchinson, KS.
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton, passed away January 5, 2023, at Sterling Village, Sterling, KS, following a long illness. She was born March 13, 1945, in Nashville, KS, to Edward and Mary Ann (Henning) Mies. She received her education in Kingman KS. Following the births of her three children,...
Marilyn Kay Copeland
Marilyn Kay Copeland, 82, passed away January 7, 2023, at Reflection Living Eileen House, Hutchinson, KS. She was born February 5, 1940, in Stafford, KS, to Roy W. and Margaret Merle (Forman) Risley. Marilyn was a graduate of Saint John High School, Saint John, KS, and Salt City Business College,...
Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet
Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet, 75, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away January 10, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born December 9, 1947, in Sabetha, Kansas, the son of Dale and Mable (White) Corbet. Herb has resided in Lyons since 2000, formerly of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Southeast High School, Oklahoma City with the class of 1966. Herb was a truck driver and equipment operator. He served in the United States Air Force from June 10, 1966, until his honorable discharge on Jun 9, 1972. Herb attended the First United Methodist Church, Lyons. He was a member and held various leadership roles in the following: El Reno Masonic Lodge #50, El Reno, OK, Masonic Scottish Rite, Valley of Guthrie, Guthrie, OK, ISIS Shrine, Salina, KS, and Queen Esther #32 OES, Lyons, KS. Herb was honored to go on the Veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, snowmobiling, wood craft, racing his remote-control racecars, and most of all having family time. On May 16, 1987, Herb was united in marriage with Rae Helen (Dressler) Humbert in El Reno, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Tammy (Jim) Wilmoth, Darlene Reimer, Maxine (Keith) Branson, and Glenda Gilpin; four grandchildren, Elliot, Jacquelyn, Miranda, and Zac; seven great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cody, Jaydon, Madison, Megan, Sanger, and Tia; nieces; nephews; fraternal brothers, sisters; and friends. Herb is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Dale Corbet. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 16, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew and Pastor Tom Reazin officiating with Masonic rites. Military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Burial will be at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:30 until 4:30 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to ISIS Shrine Travel Fund, Salina, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Roberta I. Allen
Roberta I. Allen, 87, of Hutchinson, passed into her eternal life on January 3, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born March 12, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Robert and Thelma (Gardner) Halfast. Roberta graduated from Chase High School, KS, and attended Adela Hale Business School in Hutchinson,...
Sharron DeAnn Zimmerman
Sharron DeAnn (Lemen) Zimmerman, 80, of Sterling, KS, passed away January 6, 2023, in Hutchinson, KS. She was surrounded by family and friends. Sharron was born September 26, 1942, in Hutchinson, KS, to Samuel Edward and Mabel Eska (Jones) Lemen. She married Lester Dean Zimmerman on August 8, 1980, in...
Great Bend Housing Authority to Host Ribbon Cutting Jan. 19 After $16M Renovation
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16M renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. Hutton Construction of Wichita started in April of 2021 and brought the 50-year-old building up-to-date mechanically and aesthetically. The renovation included all areas of the building from the apartments and hallways to the shared spaces, elevators, and office spaces.
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
Lady Warriors Trounce Braves on the Road
Ottawa, Kan. – It was all Lady Warriors all the way once again Wednesday night as Sterling claimed another big road win. Sterling scored the first 14 points and never looked back against the Ottawa University Braves in Ottawa. Sterling College cruised to another conference victory defeating the Braves 99-66.
Warriors Eclipse the Century Mark, Never Trail in Road Win
Ottawa, Kan. – Sterling never trailed in a great road win over Ottawa University. When Sterling played their best, it looked like they were unstoppable, at other times, however, they caused a little worry. In the end, the Warriors fought through some adversity to bring home a 102-89 victory over the Braves.
Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Pretty Prairie, Reno County
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking...
