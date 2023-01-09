Read full article on original website
G. Howard Rowland
Garnet “Howard” Rowland, 94, died January 11, 2023, at Pleasant View Home, Inman. He was born June 26, 1928, in Hutchinson, to William Vincent and Gladys Leona (Sthole) Rowland. When Howard was just a baby, his mom died unexpectedly. His dad later married Wilma Roberson. Howard graduated from...
Tracy Lynn Miller
Tracy Lynn Miller, 51, passed away January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born September 10, 1971, in Hutchinson, KS, to Larry and Carole (Bottelman) Guy. Tracy is survived by: her daughters, Cheyenne Smith of South Hutchinson, KS, Makala (Jared) Ulmer of Wichita, KS, and Sammie (Bo Baker) Mitchell of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Tanya (Damond) Wells of Hutchinson, KS; step-brothers, Chet (Deanna) Knight of Hutchinson, KS, and Bill (Kim) Knight of South Hutchinson, KS; and step-mother, Inez Guy of Hutchinson, KS.
Mildred Irene Whitlock
MIldred Irene Whitlock, 89, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at Cedars House. Arrangements are pending.
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton, passed away January 5, 2023, at Sterling Village, Sterling, KS, following a long illness. She was born March 13, 1945, in Nashville, KS, to Edward and Mary Ann (Henning) Mies. She received her education in Kingman KS. Following the births of her three children,...
Sharron DeAnn Zimmerman
Sharron DeAnn (Lemen) Zimmerman, 80, of Sterling, KS, passed away January 6, 2023, in Hutchinson, KS. She was surrounded by family and friends. Sharron was born September 26, 1942, in Hutchinson, KS, to Samuel Edward and Mabel Eska (Jones) Lemen. She married Lester Dean Zimmerman on August 8, 1980, in...
Marilyn Kay Copeland
Marilyn Kay Copeland, 82, passed away January 7, 2023, at Reflection Living Eileen House, Hutchinson, KS. She was born February 5, 1940, in Stafford, KS, to Roy W. and Margaret Merle (Forman) Risley. Marilyn was a graduate of Saint John High School, Saint John, KS, and Salt City Business College,...
Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet
Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet, 75, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away January 10, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born December 9, 1947, in Sabetha, Kansas, the son of Dale and Mable (White) Corbet. Herb has resided in Lyons since 2000, formerly of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Southeast High School, Oklahoma City with the class of 1966. Herb was a truck driver and equipment operator. He served in the United States Air Force from June 10, 1966, until his honorable discharge on Jun 9, 1972. Herb attended the First United Methodist Church, Lyons. He was a member and held various leadership roles in the following: El Reno Masonic Lodge #50, El Reno, OK, Masonic Scottish Rite, Valley of Guthrie, Guthrie, OK, ISIS Shrine, Salina, KS, and Queen Esther #32 OES, Lyons, KS. Herb was honored to go on the Veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, snowmobiling, wood craft, racing his remote-control racecars, and most of all having family time. On May 16, 1987, Herb was united in marriage with Rae Helen (Dressler) Humbert in El Reno, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Tammy (Jim) Wilmoth, Darlene Reimer, Maxine (Keith) Branson, and Glenda Gilpin; four grandchildren, Elliot, Jacquelyn, Miranda, and Zac; seven great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cody, Jaydon, Madison, Megan, Sanger, and Tia; nieces; nephews; fraternal brothers, sisters; and friends. Herb is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Dale Corbet. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 16, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew and Pastor Tom Reazin officiating with Masonic rites. Military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Burial will be at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:30 until 4:30 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to ISIS Shrine Travel Fund, Salina, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Doris Jane Arnold
Doris Jane Arnold passed away January 11, 2023, at the MTM Boarding Care Home in McPherson at the age of 99, just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Hillsboro, Kansas on April 3, 1923, to John F. and Estella Frieda (Entz) Klassen. Doris was the granddaughter of Dr. J.J. Entz, a medical doctor of Hillsboro (1897-1932). Doris was baptized during her 8th grade year on May 2, 1938, in the First Mennonite Church. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1941 and graduated from Venus Beauty Academy that same year. She got her cosmetology license and started Klassen Beauty Shop in Hillsboro, KS.
Frank A. Trevino
Frank A. Trevino, age 77, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at the Stafford Co. Hospital, Stafford, KS. He was born on Nov. 15, 1945 in Waco, TX, the son of Eberado Trevino and Leonora Avalos Trevino. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran. On June 8, 2002 he married Stacy (Boele) Trevino in Great Bend, KS. He was a resident of St. John, KS for 19 years and worked as a farmer and mechanic through out his life. Frank was a member of the VA, VFW, and DAV. Survivors include his wife, Stacy; two sons, Frank (Giovanna) Trevino, Jr., St. Paul, MN, Christian Trevino, St. John, KS; four daughters, Cynthia (Fernando) Martin, Tulsa, OK, Estella (Tim) Eggleston, IA, Jennifer (Antonio) Garcia, Memphis, TN, Christina (LaShawna) Trevino, Mankato, MN; a sister, Janet Trevino, Garden City, KS; sister-in-law, Janie Trevino, Austin, TX; and 25 Grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by both parents; a son, Christopher Trevino; three brothers, Dionicio, Lupe, and Philip Trevino; and three sisters, Angie Gutierrez, Judy Delgado, and Maria Arguello. Visitation will be 12-7 P.M. with family present from 5-7 P.M on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS. Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS with Pastor Tonya Andrews presiding. There will be no graveside. Memorials may be made out to Disabled American Veterans in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS.
Xavier Matthew Brown
Xavier Matthew Brown, 25, died January 7, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1997, in Hutchinson, to Christopher and Sarah (Moore) Brown. Xavier graduated from Hutchinson High School. He had a passion for machining and attended trade school before becoming a machinist at Takako in Hutchinson. Xavier served his country in the Kansas Army National Guard from 2014 to 2020, as well as an active deployment to Kuwait and Syria in 2018 and 2019. He was always happiest when he was enjoying life with his family and friends. Xavier loved to fish, garden, hunt, play disc golf, workout, and he was a passionate Chiefs fan.
Norman “Norm” Mark Hosterman
Norman “Norm” Mark Hosterman, 61, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, surrounded by family at McPherson Health & Rehab. He was the owner and operator for Wheatland Welding prior to becoming a Police and K-9 Officer for McPherson Police Department. Norm was born...
Kelli Suzanne Taylor
Kelli Suzanne Taylor, 60, of Hutchinson, died January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 5, 1962, in Bakersfield, CA, to David M. and Carol L. (Whitmyer) Wenrich. Kelli graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1980. She worked as an office manager at Dee...
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
Bullpup All-State KMEA Selections
WICHITA, Kan. – After a year where McPherson High School witnessed incredible musicians, speakers, debaters, actors and actresses take the top spot in a 6-1A race, they are once again up to big things. The MHS Thespians just finished their All-State performances, and on the heels of their big...
Great Bend Housing Authority to Host Ribbon Cutting Jan. 19 After $16M Renovation
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16M renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. Hutton Construction of Wichita started in April of 2021 and brought the 50-year-old building up-to-date mechanically and aesthetically. The renovation included all areas of the building from the apartments and hallways to the shared spaces, elevators, and office spaces.
Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
Historic New County Commission Meeting Held Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Commission began their first meeting of the new year at the Reno County Annex with current members Chairman Daniel Friesen, Commissioner Ron Hirst and Commissioner Ron Sellers. Business was conducted and Ken Jorns was given a plaque of appreciation and recognition for his nine years of service on the Reno County Planning Commission. Then Sellers shared comments about his term as commissioner as Monday was his last day in office.
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Warriors Eclipse the Century Mark, Never Trail in Road Win
Ottawa, Kan. – Sterling never trailed in a great road win over Ottawa University. When Sterling played their best, it looked like they were unstoppable, at other times, however, they caused a little worry. In the end, the Warriors fought through some adversity to bring home a 102-89 victory over the Braves.
Lady Warriors Trounce Braves on the Road
Ottawa, Kan. – It was all Lady Warriors all the way once again Wednesday night as Sterling claimed another big road win. Sterling scored the first 14 points and never looked back against the Ottawa University Braves in Ottawa. Sterling College cruised to another conference victory defeating the Braves 99-66.
