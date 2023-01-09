ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

No charges: Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s said no charges will be filed after a teenager ingested a marijuana-based gummy at a Wichita school. The district attorney’s said, “Historically, when juveniles with no criminal history are arrested or issued a citation for a nonperson misdemeanor crime by Wichita Police, an officer with the Wichita Police Department who is stationed inside the juvenile division of the Office of the District Attorney, screens these cases to determine whether or not the police department will refer the case to the charging attorneys in the office. Consistent with that long-standing process, the juvenile, in this case, was not referred for further charging.”
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita City Council approves project to hand out Narcan kits

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita City Council approved funding for a project Tuesday to hand out Naloxone, or Narcan, kits in hopes of preventing drug overdose deaths. The Wichita Overdose Recovery Kit Expedited Delivery, or WORKED, project is in partnership with Safe Streets Wichita. The coalition received just over $20,000 for it.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash near Benton Thursday evening. That crash happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the KHP, 35-year-old Bradley Condit of Andover was headed south on Southwest Butler Road in a Prius, but didn’t yield the right of way to a pickup headed west on K-254.
BENTON, KS
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg

Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Alpacas shot in Marion County

Police are asking for your help after a cruel and bizarre crime at a rural Kansas farm. Farmer Jeff Methven says at some point Sunday night, someone shot seven of his alpacas in Marion County, killing five of them. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli Higgins shares how the story gets...
MARION COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day

A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls

A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy