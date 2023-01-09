Read full article on original website
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
Wichita in Stage 1 of drought response plan, begins rebate plan early
The City of Wichita has moved into Stage 1 of its drought response plan.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday for fallen firefighter
Gov. Laura Kelly issued the order to honor Wichita Fire Captain Larry D. Feuerborn.
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
KWCH.com
No charges: Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s said no charges will be filed after a teenager ingested a marijuana-based gummy at a Wichita school. The district attorney’s said, “Historically, when juveniles with no criminal history are arrested or issued a citation for a nonperson misdemeanor crime by Wichita Police, an officer with the Wichita Police Department who is stationed inside the juvenile division of the Office of the District Attorney, screens these cases to determine whether or not the police department will refer the case to the charging attorneys in the office. Consistent with that long-standing process, the juvenile, in this case, was not referred for further charging.”
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council approves project to hand out Narcan kits
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita City Council approved funding for a project Tuesday to hand out Naloxone, or Narcan, kits in hopes of preventing drug overdose deaths. The Wichita Overdose Recovery Kit Expedited Delivery, or WORKED, project is in partnership with Safe Streets Wichita. The coalition received just over $20,000 for it.
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Abandoned house total loss after fire
The fire department is battling flames in northeast Wichita.
KWCH.com
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash near Benton Thursday evening. That crash happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the KHP, 35-year-old Bradley Condit of Andover was headed south on Southwest Butler Road in a Prius, but didn’t yield the right of way to a pickup headed west on K-254.
KAKE TV
West Wichita residents fighting second builder rezoning request for major multi-family home development
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On January 4th, residents of a west Wichita neighborhood went to the District Advisory Board meeting in hopes of getting plans for a new development across the street stopped. Now, just days later, another developer wants to build on the lot just east of 135th and...
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
2-year-old Wichita boy hospitalized after taking mother’s CBD gummies, police say
Police said the gummies were legally purchased.
South Wichita park explanation worse than I thought, due to City Hall ‘right-sizing’ | Opinion
City doesn’t have the ability to do park job without $736,000 in consultants, manager tells council.
Suspect still loose following chase in Reno County
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg
Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
foxkansas.com
Alpacas shot in Marion County
Police are asking for your help after a cruel and bizarre crime at a rural Kansas farm. Farmer Jeff Methven says at some point Sunday night, someone shot seven of his alpacas in Marion County, killing five of them. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli Higgins shares how the story gets...
Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day
A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
Adult dogs at Kansas Humane Society $23 until end of January
Adult dogs at the Kansas Humane Society will have a $23 adoption fee from now until the end of January.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
