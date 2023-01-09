If the Tennessee Vols are going to challenge the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East in 2023, there’s a player in the NCAA transfer portal that they need to go all out to land. South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch recently entered the NCAA transfer portal. Burch is a former five-star recruit from Columbia, SC who was rated as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO