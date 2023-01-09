Read full article on original website
Tennessee Vols player in NCAA transfer portal lands with new team
Tennessee Vols transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill announced his new destination on Thursday. The former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN is heading to Winston Salem, NC to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Oddly enough, the head coach at Wake Forest is Dave Clawson, who served as the Vols’...
Tennessee’s 5 best touchdown celebrations from the 2022 season
The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season was truly epic. From beating Florida and Alabama and ending those losing streaks to boat racing a confident Kentucky team that talked plenty of trash before playing the Vols, there were plenty of great memories from Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. Later...
Tennessee Vols in the mix to land elite 2024 five-star defensive lineman
The Tennessee Vols are one of several teams in the mix to land 2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri told On3 recently that Tennessee is standing out to him early, along with Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Oregon. The talented defensive lineman is set to visit UT this weekend...
Watch: Vols HC Josh Heupel thanks fans and players while accepting fan-voted award
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was revealed as the winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Accenture 2023 Fan Favorite coach of the year award on Wednesday night. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes took home the Paul “Bear” Bryant coach of the year honors on Wednesday night after leading the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the national championship game (which they lost by 58 points to the Georgia Bulldogs).
Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect
Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
Tennessee Vols starter shares his feelings on UT being ranked No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll
Earlier this week, the final AP Top 25 poll was released and the Tennessee Vols came in at No. 6. Tennessee finished one spot behind Alabama, even though both teams finished with 11-2 records and the Vols beat the Crimson Tide this season. In addition to the head-to-head win over...
The offseason hype for Tennessee football in 2023 has already begun
The final rankings for the 2022 college football season and “way-too-early” rankings for the 2023 season all dropped this week. Josh Heupel’s Vols landed in the top 10 in both instances and his team is even in the top 5 in some 2023 predictions. We talked about all of this extremely early hype in the YouTube video below…
Tennessee needs to go all out to land coveted transfer player if they want to challenge Georgia in the SEC
If the Tennessee Vols are going to challenge the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East in 2023, there’s a player in the NCAA transfer portal that they need to go all out to land. South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch recently entered the NCAA transfer portal. Burch is a former five-star recruit from Columbia, SC who was rated as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.
College football reporter continues to push silly narrative about Vols HC Josh Heupel
National college football reporter Mike Farrell, the self-professed “godfather of recruiting”, won’t stop pushing the Josh Heupel to Michigan narrative. There’s been chatter over the last week about Michigan possibly being interested in hiring Heupel, the Tennessee Vols‘ head coach, in the event that Jim Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor for the NFL.
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is the best team in the SEC
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t hesitate on Tuesday night when discussing Tennessee’s current status in the SEC. "In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said following Vanderbilt’s 77-68 loss to the fifth-ranked Vols inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs predicts who will win the Super Bowl
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs, now a member of the Tennessee Titans, made his prediction for Super Bowl LVII this week. Dobbs recently appeared on “Bussin with the Boys” and he was asked by Taylor Lewan for his Super Bowl prediction. The former Vols quarterback went with...
Hall of Fame to recognize Titans player after Pro Bowl snub
The Tennessee Titans ended the season in a very disappointing fashion. They lost their final seven games, fired their GM and multiple assistant coaches, and missed the playoffs. But despite all the negatives, there was one major positive to come out of this season. That positive is rookie punter Ryan...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
Vanderbilt Health dropping Humana, Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans
Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will drop Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans effective April 1, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Jan. 10. The Nashville, Tenn.-based system said in a statement the change is necessary because health systems "need to [be] paid fairly for services they provide and continue to contend with higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, and medications necessary to provide high quality care," according to the report.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville
Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.
Teen not expected to survive shooting
A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
