Peter Volny, founder of the Concours in the Hills car show, announced he will turn over the event to Phoenix Children’s with help from volunteer leaders in its PCH50 auxiliary group. The popular event in Fountain Hills benefits the Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, a critical source of funding for the hospital’s areas of greatest need. These funds finance innovative research, cutting-edge technology, recruitment of leading physicians and child-friendly programs that make the hospital environment more comfortable for young patients.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO