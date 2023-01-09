Read full article on original website
SFPD arrests 2 suspects allegedly involved in homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of […]
Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man left with broken skull, brain injury fighting release of his alleged assailant
SAN FRANCISCO - Amil Ojea was about to pass his certification with tech giant Salesforce over the summer. It was going help the Army veteran and San Francisco resident transition from his decades-long career as a bartender to something more stable. But an attack last year near his apartment in...
sfstandard.com
Muni Bus Driver Attacked With Fire Extinguisher in Hijacking
A Muni bus driver was attacked with a fire extinguisher during a carjacking on Wednesday at around 9 p.m., police said. San Francisco police officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Evans Avenue on a report of a carjacking of a Muni bus.
KTVU FOX 2
Family mourns postal worker stabbed to death in Oakland while walking home
Son in mourning after mom, a USPS worker, stabbed and killed walking home. Family kicks off the new year mourning a loved one, a long time U.S. Postal worker. The victim was stabbed to death while walking home after finishing her shift. A suspect has been arrested by Oakland police, but a motive is still unclear.
Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
sfstandard.com
SF Police Collecting Evidence in Homeless Woman Hosing Case
San Francisco Police Department are investigating the incident of a homeless woman being hosed down by an art gallery owner Monday. The department said Wednesday officers are collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and will present a case to the District Attorney’s Office. “I understand that there is frustration out there,...
KTVU FOX 2
Man in body armor arrested after firing assault rifle near Oakland Zoo: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man was arrested after being accused of firing several shots from an assault rifle near the Oakland Zoo. Police said they were called to a report of shots fired about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported but police went to a home on...
Oakland police investigate rise in mail carrier thefts
OAKLAND – Police and postal inspectors are investigating a rising number of robberies involving mail carriers throughout the city of Oakland.Officers said in several of the robberies, suspects exit their vehicles, approach the postal employee and demand the postal key at gunpoint. In some of the robberies, suspects also grab mail from the victim's truck.According to police, the most recent incident took place on December 22 on the 3500 block of Wilson Avenue in the city's Dimond District, shortly after 2 p.m. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Police offered several tips for residents including promptly picking up mail after delivery and to hand outgoing mail directly to a carrier, mailbox or a post office. Residents traveling out of town can also ask the U.S. Postal Service to hold mail at no charge.Residents are asked to report suspicious persons by calling the department's non-emergency number at 510-777-3333. Anyone with information about the mail thefts is asked to call 510-238-3326.
Video shows woman kidnapped in Hayward, one arrested by police
A woman in Hayward was found after she'd reportedly been kidnapped and assaulted, according to the Hayward Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after kidnapping, raping woman in downtown Mountain View, police say
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A man was arrested for kidnapping and raping a woman after she got separated from her husband during a night out in downtown Mountain View. Police said Henry Bermudez, 32, brought the woman back to his apartment Saturday night and allegedly raped and assaulted her. She was found the next morning, officials said.
BART police seek help identifying suspects in aggravated assault
BART police investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred at the Richmond BART Station on Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. The persons of interest are pictured below. Few details have been released about the assault. No arrests have...
Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
SFPD announces arrest in 'unprovoked' Muni bus assault
The San Francisco Police Department announced a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman on a Muni bus in an "unprovoked assault." The boy – whose name was not released due to his age – was at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County "for another matter" when San Francisco Police Department investigators identified him as a suspect in the Dec. 10 assault, according to a police statement. ...
2 San Francisco MS-13 members sentenced for roles in murder, other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two members of the MS-13 gang’s San Francisco chapter were sentenced to prison time for their roles in crimes including a murder and cover-up, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kevin Guatemala Zepeda, aka "Mision," received 17 years and Fernando Romero Bonilla, aka "Black," was sentenced to seven. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont woman bruised at Santa Rita Jail after calling 911 settles for $137K
FREMONT, Calif. - A Fremont woman whose husband called 911 because she was extremely drunk received a check on Thursday for $137,500 from Alameda County to settle her lawsuit alleging she was the victim of excessive force at Santa Rita Jail. "I'm OK with it," Jolynn McCabe said. "The fact...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in 'traumatic' stabbing, possible suspect arrested: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman died after being stabbed early Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officials said they arrived to the 1500 block of 8th Street about 12:38 a.m. and found a woman with traumatic stab wounds. Medical professionals were called and she was declared dead at the...
3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
San Jose police make arrest in city's first homicide of 2023
San Jose police announced on Wednesday that the department has made an arrest in the city's first murder of 2023. The suspect – whose name was not immediately released – was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly fatally shooting a man on New Year's Day, according to the San Jose Police Department. Officers were called about 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 1 to the 400 block of West San Carlos Street on...
