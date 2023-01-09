ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

SFPD arrests 2 suspects allegedly involved in homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Muni Bus Driver Attacked With Fire Extinguisher in Hijacking

A Muni bus driver was attacked with a fire extinguisher during a carjacking on Wednesday at around 9 p.m., police said. San Francisco police officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Evans Avenue on a report of a carjacking of a Muni bus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family mourns postal worker stabbed to death in Oakland while walking home

Son in mourning after mom, a USPS worker, stabbed and killed walking home. Family kicks off the new year mourning a loved one, a long time U.S. Postal worker. The victim was stabbed to death while walking home after finishing her shift. A suspect has been arrested by Oakland police, but a motive is still unclear.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Police Collecting Evidence in Homeless Woman Hosing Case

San Francisco Police Department are investigating the incident of a homeless woman being hosed down by an art gallery owner Monday. The department said Wednesday officers are collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and will present a case to the District Attorney’s Office. “I understand that there is frustration out there,...
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate rise in mail carrier thefts

OAKLAND – Police and postal inspectors are investigating a rising number of robberies involving mail carriers throughout the city of Oakland.Officers said in several of the robberies, suspects exit their vehicles, approach the postal employee and demand the postal key at gunpoint. In some of the robberies, suspects also grab mail from the victim's truck.According to police, the most recent incident took place on December 22 on the 3500 block of Wilson Avenue in the city's Dimond District, shortly after 2 p.m. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Police offered several tips for residents including promptly picking up mail after delivery and to hand outgoing mail directly to a carrier, mailbox or a post office. Residents traveling out of town can also ask the U.S. Postal Service to hold mail at no charge.Residents are asked to report suspicious persons by calling the department's non-emergency number at 510-777-3333. Anyone with information about the mail thefts is asked to call 510-238-3326. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD announces arrest in 'unprovoked' Muni bus assault

The San Francisco Police Department announced a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman on a Muni bus in an "unprovoked assault." The boy – whose name was not released due to his age – was at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County "for another matter" when San Francisco Police Department investigators identified him as a suspect in the Dec. 10 assault, according to a police statement. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
MILLBRAE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Jose police make arrest in city's first homicide of 2023

San Jose police announced on Wednesday that the department has made an arrest in the city's first murder of 2023. The suspect – whose name was not immediately released – was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly fatally shooting a man on New Year's Day, according to the San Jose Police Department. Officers were called about 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 1 to the 400 block of West San Carlos Street on...
SAN JOSE, CA

