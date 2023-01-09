Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
104.1 WIKY
Henderson Man Denies Harming Infant
A 28 year old Henderson man was arrested after a two month old baby was severely hurt while in his care. It happened on Halloween while Dylan Beck was babysitting. Doctors found that the baby had a skull fracture and a brain bleed. Beck admitted to police that he had...
Arkansas cardiologist settles alleged violation of False Claims Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis announced Thursday that an Arkansas cardiologist has agreed to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act. According to a news release, Dr. Jeffrey G. Tauth, 60, of Hot Springs, who has treated...
14news.com
DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers. Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks...
Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
Another arrest made in Evansville fraud case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of fraud, forgery and theft charges landed an Evansville woman behind bars, but now deputies say she has bonded out. Cathy L. Ott was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a case we covered over a month ago. Last September, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after […]
hancockclarion.com
Stephanie Lamar named as Victim’s Advocate
Stephanie Lamar is the first to hold the position of Victim’s Advocate in Hancock County, and started on Monday, January 2nd, 2023. Hancock County Attorney Paul Madden, Jr. said that Stephanie’s general responsibilities will be to keep the victim informed of the nature of court proceedings so that they can understand. “Because often lay persons don’t know that and it seems to be drawn out or they don’t understand certain aspects of that,” he said.
14news.com
3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested for drug-related charges in Ohio County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office visited a home on Apple House Road in Beaver Dam to serve an indictment on Jerry Hayse. He’s facing the following charges:
wkdzradio.com
Defense Changes Again For Streeval Case
With the departure of defense attorney Bill Deatherage and multiple shake-ups in the local and regional public defender’s offices, the trial of Montie Streeval — set for August 10-18 of this year — could be in peril. Charged with the homicide and body disposal of 25-year-old Powderly...
mysaline.com
It’s Passport Day on Sat Feb 4th – Get a U.S. Passport at the Saline County Circuit Clerk’s Office
Read below for info on getting a new passport or renewing an old one at the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County Arkansas – including application requirements and fees. The Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County, Arkansas became a certified Passport Acceptant Agency in April 2015. Citizens may fill their applications out on-line and bring to the Circuit Clerk’s Office or obtain the applications in the office. See below for application requirements and fees or you may call (501) 303-5607.
Man allegedly behind bomb threat at Henderson Courthouse arrested
On January 12 around 2:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a bomb threat that was made on social media.
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
14news.com
Prosecutor: Jury finds man guilty after assaulting cashier at Circle K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County man has been convicted of battery with a deadly weapon and other charges in a jury trial. Police say James Payne assaulted a cashier at a Circle K convenience store back in May of 2022. EPD says when officers arrived they found a...
Community reacts after Haskell police officers quit over funding
During the Haskell City Council's first meeting of the year, multiple police officers walked out and resigned over a fight for funding.
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
uams.edu
Transplant Surgeon Martha Estrada, M.D., Joins UAMS
Jan. 10, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — Martha Michelle Estrada, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery’s Division of Transplant Surgery. Estrada was fellowship-trained in abdominal transplant surgery at the University of...
LRPD: Woman facing murder charges in connection to killing on Breckenridge Drive
Little Rock police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to a deadly burglary in the west side of the city.
104.1 WIKY
Large Grant Will Help Build 18 Bed Facility
The Empowerment Academy has received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. The money will be used for the construction of the Hope Capital Campaign in Owensboro. This will be a long term housing facility for homeless high school students that usually fall through the cracks. The home will have...
Saline County authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting of roofer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: William Bettis posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Saline County Detention Center on Wednesday. The Saline County Sheriff's Department arrested a 52-year-old man on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Franklin Ramirez, who was working on the job as a roofer when the shooting occurred.
Comments / 1