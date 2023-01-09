ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

104.1 WIKY

Henderson Man Denies Harming Infant

A 28 year old Henderson man was arrested after a two month old baby was severely hurt while in his care. It happened on Halloween while Dylan Beck was babysitting. Doctors found that the baby had a skull fracture and a brain bleed. Beck admitted to police that he had...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers. Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks...
OWENSBORO, KY
THV11

Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WEHT/WTVW

Another arrest made in Evansville fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of fraud, forgery and theft charges landed an Evansville woman behind bars, but now deputies say she has bonded out. Cathy L. Ott was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a case we covered over a month ago. Last September, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Stephanie Lamar named as Victim’s Advocate

Stephanie Lamar is the first to hold the position of Victim’s Advocate in Hancock County, and started on Monday, January 2nd, 2023. Hancock County Attorney Paul Madden, Jr. said that Stephanie’s general responsibilities will be to keep the victim informed of the nature of court proceedings so that they can understand. “Because often lay persons don’t know that and it seems to be drawn out or they don’t understand certain aspects of that,” he said.
14news.com

3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested for drug-related charges in Ohio County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office visited a home on Apple House Road in Beaver Dam to serve an indictment on Jerry Hayse. He’s facing the following charges:
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Defense Changes Again For Streeval Case

With the departure of defense attorney Bill Deatherage and multiple shake-ups in the local and regional public defender’s offices, the trial of Montie Streeval — set for August 10-18 of this year — could be in peril. Charged with the homicide and body disposal of 25-year-old Powderly...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
mysaline.com

It’s Passport Day on Sat Feb 4th – Get a U.S. Passport at the Saline County Circuit Clerk’s Office

Read below for info on getting a new passport or renewing an old one at the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County Arkansas – including application requirements and fees. The Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County, Arkansas became a certified Passport Acceptant Agency in April 2015. Citizens may fill their applications out on-line and bring to the Circuit Clerk’s Office or obtain the applications in the office. See below for application requirements and fees or you may call (501) 303-5607.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

3 arrested for Lark Place robbery

Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
uams.edu

Transplant Surgeon Martha Estrada, M.D., Joins UAMS

Jan. 10, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — Martha Michelle Estrada, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery’s Division of Transplant Surgery. Estrada was fellowship-trained in abdominal transplant surgery at the University of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
104.1 WIKY

Large Grant Will Help Build 18 Bed Facility

The Empowerment Academy has received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. The money will be used for the construction of the Hope Capital Campaign in Owensboro. This will be a long term housing facility for homeless high school students that usually fall through the cracks. The home will have...
OWENSBORO, KY

