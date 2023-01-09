Stephanie Lamar is the first to hold the position of Victim’s Advocate in Hancock County, and started on Monday, January 2nd, 2023. Hancock County Attorney Paul Madden, Jr. said that Stephanie’s general responsibilities will be to keep the victim informed of the nature of court proceedings so that they can understand. “Because often lay persons don’t know that and it seems to be drawn out or they don’t understand certain aspects of that,” he said.

