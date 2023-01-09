ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry back in lineup for Warriors after 11-game injury absence

Stephen Curry will return and start Tuesday night for the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced before the game. The star point guard's minutes load will not be heavy, but coach Steve Kerr said he had no specific number in mind for how many minutes Curry will play.
LeBron James still overall leader in NBA All-Star Game votes

NEW YORK --LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA's career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday that he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
Lakers rip no-call at end of regulation, say foul 'clear as day'

LOS ANGELES -- A no-call on the Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.'s defense on Troy Brown Jr.'s 3-point attempt at the end of regulationleft L.A. in a foul mood Thursday night in the Lakers' eventual 119-115 double-overtime loss to the Mavs. The Lakers stormed back from a 19-point first-quarter deficit...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kawhi Leonard has season-best 33 as Clippers snap skid

LOS ANGELES -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was drilling big fourth-quarter shots in the midst of yet another 40-point explosion against the LA Clippers. But Kawhi Leonard made sure the Clippers' longest losing streak of his era with Paul George didn't continue. Leonard answered two long 3-pointers by Doncic with a 3-pointer and then three free throws after he was fouled while shooting a 3 in the final 2:17 to help the Clippers get a much-needed 113-101 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Luka, heir to the NBA's eventual points king? For now, he's just amazed by watching LeBron

LEBRON JAMESHAS shown no signs of slowing down as he rapidly approaches the NBA's all-time scoring record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It seems like a safe bet that James, who recently celebrated his 38th birthday, will become the first player to break the 40,000-point barrier. He's averaging 29.1 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers, which puts 39,000 points well within his reach. And James has repeatedly mentioned how much he looks forward to sharing an NBA court, and ideally locker room, with his son, Bronny, which means he intends to play at least two more seasons.
LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA quotes of the week

LeBron James and Luka Doncic discuss the all-time scoring record and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "KD's the first name that comes to mind for sure. His name is not 'Easy Money' and 'Slim Reaper' for no reason." Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, on why he...
Chargers' Rashawn Slater to return to practice, won't play vs. Jaguars

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater will return to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for his potential activation off injured reserve. "He's progressing well and we are excited to get him back out there," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. Slater, however, will not...
Mike Williams out 2-3 weeks with fracture in back, sources say

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has a small, nonsurgical fracture in his back that is expected to sideline him two to three weeks, sources told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry on Friday. Barring a Super Bowl run, Williams' season is likely over. Williams had been downgraded to out for Saturday's...
Cold takes: 2022 NFL season predictions gone wrong

NFL preseason predictions are a tricky business. If back in August you proclaimed, "Josh Allenand theBuffalo Billsare going to be contenders," well, so did everyone else. Conversely, if you speculated theJacksonville Jaguarswere going to make the postseason in the wake of the Urban Meyer debacle, you risked sounding ridiculous. The...
Derek Carr writes Raiders goodbye, says title fire 'still rages'

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Two weeks and a day after being benched by the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterbackDerek Carr broke his silence and bade farewell to the team's fans in a statement on social media Thursday. Carr had been the Raiders' starting quarterback since being selected in the second round of...
Ranking all 14 NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses

When the NFL playoffs for the 2022 season kick off Saturday, we will see some of the league's best talent under center. Eleven of the top 15 finishers in Total QBR made the field. Eight of the 14 playoff teams' projected starters were first-round picks (along with two of the backups). All seven AFC teams could start quarterbacks under the age of 30, and up to six passers could make their first playoff start, per ESPN Stats & Information research.
Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) questionable to face Jaguars

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is questionable to play in Saturday night's wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams did not practice all week after suffering a back injury in a regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. "He's progressing, getting treatment," coach Brandon...
'A silent killer with great hair': How Justin Herbert helped turn the L.A. Chargers around

THE FOOTBALL LEAVESJustin Herbert's hand and appears to travel downhill, nose down, a plane forever on approach. It rotates through the air roughly 12 times per second, the laces spinning vertiginously into a white fuzz. A football released by Herbert's right hand and powered by his right arm has always been more than a mere object. Its path, a straight line for longer than seems possible, sends a message of hope and expectation -- for him, for his teammates, for those who run the Los Angeles Chargers. His receivers call it a heavy ball, but they're describing it solely in the literal sense. Its figurative weight can be measured only by the man who throws it.
