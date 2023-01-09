ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
ORANGE PARK, FL
beckersasc.com

Barnhorst Eye Associates strikes partnership with Florida Eye Specialists

Ponte Vedra, Fla.-based Barnhorst Eye Associates has partnered with the region's largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice, Brandon-based Florida Eye Specialists, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Ponte Vedra Recorder. The partnership will increase Barnhorst's capacity to perform cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma and cornea treatments, according to the report. Physicians...
NOCATEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth

A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WOKV

JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back

Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program

Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
beckersasc.com

Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist tapped for Biomerica advisory board

Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., has been appointed to Biomerica's scientific advisory board. Dr. Lacy's role on the biomedical company's board includes advising Biomerica on the commercialization of Biomerica InFoods Technology platform products such as its irritable bowel syndrome product, according to a Jan. 10 news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Brokers Sale of 120-Bed Cathedral Care in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Cathedral Care, a 129-bed skilled nursing facility in Jacksonville. The seller was looking to divest the standalone community. A national owner with operations in Florida acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Bradley Clousing and Daniel...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

