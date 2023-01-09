Read full article on original website
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E dismantles fallen transmission tower in San Jose, thousands still without power in South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Crews continue working to restore power to homes and businesses throughout the South Bay. In one San Jose neighborhood, a transmission tower collapsed after it was hit by a tree. When the tower collapsed, it took down several trees and a man living along a nearby...
Petaluma apartment complex, vehicles engulfed by flames; Residents flee to safety
PETALUMA -- A massive fireball consumed five vehicles and engulfed a two-story Petaluma apartment complex in flames late Thursday night.Officials said crews responded to reports of fire at the complex in the 100 block of Graylawn Ave. at around 11:36 p.m.Arriving within three minutes, the crews found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire coming from the first-floor covered parking area. There was a total of five vehicles on fire, which extended to the exterior of the building and the second-floor apartments.Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, evacuate the apartments, and search for anyone trapped inside. Fortunately, 15 residents were able to flee the flames.A Sonoma County fire investigator was on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the fire. The complex has been red-tagged as uninhabitable.
KTVU FOX 2
Surveillance video shows moment Tesla S brakes on Bay Bridge before 8-car pileup
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has released a series of surveillance videos showing the moment a Tesla Model S changed lanes and braked on the Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, causing an eight-car pileup. The videos show a close-up look at what happened on Nov. 24, 2022, from several...
sfstandard.com
Watch: Why Are Trees Falling All Across California?
As torrential rains sweep California, causing flooding, mudslides and major property damage, residents are experiencing another unsettling phenomenon: Trees are toppling over in huge numbers all across the state. In San Francisco, 287 trees were reported to have fallen in the first seven days of the new year, compared to...
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. Approximately 3,000 gallons of the waste spilled on the road. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a […]
Sinkhole shuts down SR-92 in San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork. The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during […]
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
South San Francisco families face uncertainty after apartment roof ripped off by storm
The damages done to the units were so bad that the entire building has been deemed uninhabitable by authorities, leaving the residents with thousands of dollars in potential lost property and without a home.
High winds tear roof off South San Francisco apartment complex
In the midst of another walloping of severe weather in the Bay Area, high winds blew the roof off a South San Francisco apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a fourplex on Susie Way and only impacted the top two units, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. While the two units were exposed to inclement weather, the roof's wooden structure remained...
sfstandard.com
What Is ‘Cerebral Valley’? San Francisco’s Nerdiest New Neighborhood
The techies are at it again—only this time, they’re not looking for kombucha on tap or Patagonia vests, but all-inclusive “hacker houses” in Hayes Valley. Artificial intelligence workers are now forming co-living and coworking communities, where like-minded founders and developers can eat, sleep and breathe their work. These communities are often operated out of historic Victorians near Alamo Square, just a stone’s throw from Souvla and a Cotopaxi outlet.
A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco
As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
richmondstandard.com
Pinole to assess trees in area where two downed trees caused damage
The City of Pinole plans to reassess the condition of trees in an area of umaintained open space where two trees were downed in recent storms. One of the trees struck a residential structure and caused some damage. The two trees toppled in an open space east of Pinole Valley...
San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
sfstandard.com
Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood
A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
KTVU FOX 2
Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
