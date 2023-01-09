New COVID-19 Research Has Been Reported by Researchers at Korea University Anam Hospital (Blood Transfusion, All-Cause Mortality and Hospitalization Period in COVID-19 Patients: Machine Learning Analysis of National Health Insurance Claims Data): Coronavirus – COVID-19

Read full article on original website
Hiroshima University Hospital Reports Findings in Information Technology (How the 2018 Japan Floods Impacted Nursing Home Admissions for Older Persons: A Longitudinal Study Using the Long-Term Care Insurance Comprehensive Database): Information Technology
-- New research on Information Technology is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “As disasters become more frequent because of global warming, countries across the world are seeking ways to protect vulnerable older populations. Although these conditions may increase nursing home admission (NHA) rates for older persons, we know of no studies that have directly tested this hypothesis.”
Findings from Pusan National University Provides New Data about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Cardiac and Pulmonary Management Status of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy In South Korea Based On Data From the National Health Insurance Database): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
-- Investigators publish new report on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The purpose of this study was to determine the cardiac and pulmonary management status of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in. South...
Study Findings on Risk Management Are Outlined in Reports from Krea University (Role of the Global Volatility Indices in Predicting the Volatility Index of the Indian Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Movements in the volatility index of the Indian economy are influenced by global volatility indices (fear index).”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research...
Stanford University Researcher Releases New Study Findings on Health Insurance (Integrating technology to increase the reach of CBT-I: state of the science and challenges ahead): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In this Round Table Discussion, an international panel of experts discuss issues related to the use of technology in the delivery of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), in order to increase its reach.”
Researcher at Faculty of Economics Reports Research in Economic Development (The Life Insurance Market in Albania and the Factors that Affect its Development): Economics – Economic Development
-- Researchers detail new data in economic development. According to news reporting from the Faculty of Economics by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Life insurance companies play a very important role in the financial sector.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the research from Faculty of Economics: “Life insurance...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Findings from University of Minnesota School of Public Health Advance Knowledge in Geriatrics and Gerontology (Actual And Desired Service Use of Community-dwelling Consumers of Home- And Community-based Services): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- Investigators discuss new findings in geriatrics and gerontology. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Federal and state long-term care policies are focused on helping people age in their community rather than in nursing homes or other institutional settings.”. Our news correspondents obtained a...
Best’s Special Report: Health Insurers Take More Cautious Approach to Raising Capital Through Debt in 2022
Health insurance companies continue to carry elevated debt balances, although they have taken a more cautious approach to capital raising via debt issuance in 2022 given the rising interest rate environment, according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, Health Insurers Take More Cautious Approach to...
Novo Nordisk announces FDA approval of label update for Rybelsus® (semaglutide) allowing use as a first-line option for adults with type 2 diabetes
People living with type 2 diabetes can now take Rybelsus®, the first and only oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog, along with diet and exercise, as initial therapy to help lower their A1C1,2. Since its approval, Rybelsus® has been prescribed to hundreds of thousands of patients to help improve glycemic...
“Systems And Methods For Obtaining Data Annotations” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414598): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventor Shapiro, Glenn ( Northbrook, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim can be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.”
Haven Technologies Partners with GraceKennedy Financial Group to Expand Access to Insurer's Creditor Life Products
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Haven Technologies, the cloud-based quote-to-claim insurtech platform, is partnering with the. (GKFG) to offer the insurer's Creditor Life products on its core insurance platform. Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9129751-haven-technologies-gracekennedy-financial-services-core-insurance-platform/. Specifically, the partnership between Haven Technologies and the. GraceKennedy Financial...
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Will Generate Booming Growth Opportunities to 2030
Drug discovery informatics and development is an extremely complex process that involves generation of large volumes of data. /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Drug Discovery Informatics Market" is the title of a new report from Coherent Market Insights. The research studies in depth Porter's Five Forces analysis, important growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and the competitive landscape. When it comes to rising your company in a variety of different ways, market research studies are extremely important. This Drug Discovery Informatics study is a top-notch and comprehensive piece of market research that offers business and industry professionals a lot of information on a range of market- and company-related topics. The Drug Discovery Informatics study analyses the market potential in each region, taking into account factors such as growth rate, macroeconomic factors, consumer purchasing trends, preferences for certain items, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report is a useful tool since it provides both current and upcoming technical and financial details about the Drug Discovery Informatics industry.
Global Hereditary Genetic Testing Market Predicted to Grow at CAGR of 13.4% By 2030 with Revenue $66.11 Billion
Rising demand for direct-to-consumer for developing personalized medicine specifically targeted to individuals is one of the factors driving the market growth. Hereditary Genetic Testing Market Size – — USD 21.35 Billion. in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.4%, Market Trends – Rapid advancement of genetic...
ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
ValueMomentum's strong positioning reflects its significant investments in Guidewire capabilities to support insurers' core transformations and cloud strategies. , a fast-growing IT services and software company, has been recognized as a Major Contender in. Everest Group's. Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The PEAK Matrix® evaluates leading Guidewire service providers...
