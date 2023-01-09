Read full article on original website
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
At HFPA's own Golden Globes party, celebs were ready to put the scandal behind them
We were inside the 80th Annual Golden Globes After Party at the Beverly Hilton following Tuesday's ceremony. And celebration trumped controversy.
The Beverly Hilton Menu For the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and The Beverly Hilton announced the menu for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. This year’s menu features locally sourced ingredients from Southern California along with fresh, responsibly farm-raised Icelandic Salmon. Additionally, any extra food that is not able to be used during...
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael calls out the awards show during his opening monologue for never having a Black host in 79 years
At the Golden Globes on Tuesday, host Jerrod Carmichael criticized the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of diversity.
