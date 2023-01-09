Read full article on original website
Diane Richards
3d ago
She won’t be allowed to take care of babies younger than 2 months? She shouldn’t be allowed to take care of anyone….especially a child.
Chelle Acevedo
3d ago
Probation...are you serious?? 🤬How about taking her license away permanently so she no longer has access to harming unsuspecting patients. Doctors have lost their licenses for less. I can't understand how she was basically given a time-out.
R R
3d ago
every day hospitals do shady things and that’s why hospital acquired Infectious diseases ( HAIs ) are always rebounding, inspections and policies and procedures are poor and tens of thousands of people die yearly and it affects millions yearly in the US and has for decades.
Related
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
beckersasc.com
Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids
Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11. Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing...
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
scvnews.com
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Eric Bunde, 55, and James Biscailuz, 54, were charged in case BA511703 with one felony count each of grand theft by embezzlement and grand theft by an employee. Bunde faces one felony count of conflict of interest, while Biscailuz faces one felony count of perjury. “We expect law enforcement agents...
CBS News
California's employment development department requesting funds to implement long-overdue fraud protections
CBS13 has obtained internal EDD communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money. Investigative reporter Julie Watts with details on the draft budget change.
beckersasc.com
Former Florida physician sentenced to 20 years for $746M fraud scheme
Former physician Michael Ligotti was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to surrender his medical license for a $746 million scheme involving substance abuse treatment centers, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 9. Mr. Ligotti served as the medical director and authorizing physician for over 50 sober homes,...
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
davisvanguard.org
After Gov Budget Announcement, Prison Closure Advocates Urge ‘Concrete Roadmap’ to Shuttering ‘At Least 7 More State Prisons’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Prison closure advocates Tuesday called for a “concrete roadmap” to the closing of more California prisons following the release of the state’s budget submitted by Gov. Gavin Newsome “failed” to provide the plan. “More prison closures must happen in California,” said...
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
Tri-City Herald
Bystanders rescue family after mom crashes Tesla into pool, California officials say
Bystanders at a preschool jumped into a swimming pool after watching a Tesla crash into it, California officials said. A mother driving a Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the brake and sped into a stranger’s pool before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Pasadena, the city’s spokesperson, Lisa Derderian, told McClatchy News.
ksro.com
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
denver7.com
California boy hospitalized due to baby formula shortage
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A majority of San Diego markets have baby formula in stock, but only one will work for Mindy Rubio’s son. “It’s called Enfagrow: toddler formula, natural milk flavor,” Rubio said. Four-year-old Grayson Rubio has an avoidant restrictive eating disorder that prevents him...
Massive Boulder Crushes Car in California, Driver Narrowly Escapes
A California man came mere moments from losing his life when an enormous boulder came tumbling down a cliffside near the road, crushing his car to a pulp. Through sheer luck, the man had stepped out of his car seconds before, saving him from falling victim to the falling rock.
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws – Includes Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz Counties
Understaffing at the facilities resulted in unnecessary amputations, the spread of diseases, and a high number of unreported sexual assault cases. January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced securing a preliminary injunction against 19 California skilled nursing facilities operated under the Mariner chain (Mariner Health) for violating federal and state laws and regulations over a five-year period. The Attorney General and District Attorneys of Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties allege that Mariner Health violated California’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by understaffing its facilities and subjecting its patients to negligent care while inflating their skilled nursing facilities advertised ratings to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The injunction was granted by the Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, January 6, and allows for oversight of five of Mariner Health’s skilled nursing facilities to ensure compliance with state staffing laws. The injunction also allows for the oversight of 19 of Mariner Health’s facilities to ensure compliance with federal and state discharge regulations.
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: STORM: HUNDREDS OF LOST DOGS NEED HOMES
A California animal shelter says it is over capacity due to housing animals lost during the storms. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
goldrushcam.com
Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ
Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Secures 6-Year Prison Sentence for Former CalPERS Employee Who Stole Nearly $700,000 from Retirees
January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday announced the sentencing of a former employee of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) who stole nearly $700,000 in retirement funds from 10 former State of California employees. Gloria Najera-Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday to six...
