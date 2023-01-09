Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
State College
How a Constitutional Amendment Gets on the Ballot in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would give voters say […]
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
Arizona lawmakers propose bill to allow physician assistants to practice independently
Arizona House of Representatives member Selena Bliss has drafted a bill that would limit current regulations for physician assistants to help with healthcare in rural areas of the state, Today's News-Herald reported Jan. 11. The bill would allow physician assistants to provide basic care without physician supervision. It would require...
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board
>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
Pa. high schools could start offering students K-12 education training next school year
Starting next school year, Pennsylvania schools will have a new career and technical education (CTE) option to offer students: K-12 education. The program is just one of many ways the state is responding to a teacher shortage that’s created cascading staffing challenges across the Commonwealth. Tomás Hanna, the state...
Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
State employees’ day off for Shapiro inauguration to cost $440,000, much less than before
Some 1,200 state government employees who report to the Capitol Complex to work have an extra long weekend ahead of them. Not only do they have Martin Luther King Day off on Monday, these non-essential employees have Tuesday off to reduce traffic and free up parking for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration, which will take place that day outside the Capitol East Wing, along Commonwealth Avenue.
Pennsylvania state veterinarian recommends all poultry be maintained indoors to prevent spread of avian flu
Pennsylvania's state veterinarian is recommending that all poultry be maintained indoors to help prevent the spread of the avian flu. In a letter to poultry producers, Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the identification of new cases has continued across the U.S., including in the wild bird population. "These recent cases should...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Encourage Pennsylvanians to Test Their Homes for Radon Gas
Leaders from the Pennsylvania departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Health (DOH) were joined today by a lung cancer survivor to encourage Pennsylvanians to do a simple test for radon in their homes as part of National Radon Action Month. “Forty percent of homes in Pennsylvania have a higher level...
Pennsylvania Gas Tax Reform
Pennsylvania has the third highest gas tax in the whole country, and it was only going to increase in the new year, but local state legislators are currently working on a new bill to prevent that. PA State senator for the 35th district Wayne Langerholc Jr. put forth new legislation...
