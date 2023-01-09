THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. There are some miserable individuals and groups who will take advantage of others who are vulnerable to scams. Most are from outside the community, state and country. They will call you with a number of different stories or scenarios to try to sound legitimate and sway you to pay money. They may attempt to make you believe that you have a debt that needs to be paid or you will suffer stiff consequences. They will pose as federal or state agencies and long-lost family members to name a few. They will often draw information from you through social media or other platforms in which personal information may be on display.

