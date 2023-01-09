Read full article on original website
Related
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
wjbc.com
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police identified...
WAND TV
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2018 Gray Ford Focus. Unit 2 – 2022 Gray Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 22-year-old male from Highland, IN – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. Unit 2 – Sarah L. White, 39-year-old female from Winter Haven, FL –...
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
foxillinois.com
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
WAND TV
Two injured after car goes airborne in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday. Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near...
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
ridgeviewnews.com
Mt. Zion PSD Water Loss Closes Schools
Mt. Zion Public Service District is once again battling a water loss from an apparent broken line somewhere within their system which closed Calhoun County Schools today. Chief operator Jeremy Westfall is on the hunt for evidence of where the line is broken and would appreciate the community looking for unusual surface water. Westfall said that both of the Mt. Zion tanks were nearly full last night and this morning are empty leading him to believe the leak or line break is considerable.
1470 WMBD
State Farm moves to outside company for IT work
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm insurance is essentially laying off workers as it switches to an outside entity that will manage its Information Technology infrastructure. India-based HCLTech says it’s been selected by State Farm to “reimagine” its IT service desk and modernize IT services and infrastructure....
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Warn of Latest Phone Scam: Posing as a Local Police Officer
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. There are some miserable individuals and groups who will take advantage of others who are vulnerable to scams. Most are from outside the community, state and country. They will call you with a number of different stories or scenarios to try to sound legitimate and sway you to pay money. They may attempt to make you believe that you have a debt that needs to be paid or you will suffer stiff consequences. They will pose as federal or state agencies and long-lost family members to name a few. They will often draw information from you through social media or other platforms in which personal information may be on display.
WAND TV
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
wglt.org
Owners say Bloomington roller rink Skate N Place will close after 50 years
The Bloomington Skate N Place roller rink is closing its doors again — this time for good. The owners say in a Facebook post that they've finally found a buyer for the rink along Morris Avenue, after over 900 days on the market. The buyer is an unspecified company that will repurpose the building for warehouse space.
Funeral, procession schedule announced for Maroa fire chief
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department has shared details on the funeral, procession, and graveside services for Fire Chief Larry Peasley. Visitation services will be held Monday night from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton. Chief Peasley will be honored with Firefighter Walk-Thru at 6pm at the funeral home. Maroa Fire […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in connection with Champaign homicide
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 5 homicide in Champaign. On January 5, Champaign Police were called out at 5:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officers found 21-year-old Jalen Williams...
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
newschannel20.com
Woman arrested for flashing gun in road rage incident
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A woman was arrested in Urbana and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. The Urbana Police Department says Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of Rantoul, Illinois, displayed a handgun from the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in a road rage incident on Tuesday, that occurred on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth streets, Champaign.
WAND TV
Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
