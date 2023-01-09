ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

CBS Chicago

Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Evan Crosby

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
CHICAGO, IL
beckersasc.com

Illinois physician faces 5 additional misconduct lawsuits

An Arlington Heights, Ill., OB-GYN has had seven total lawsuits filed against him over alleged misconduct, including five filed Jan. 10, WGN reported. The lawsuits also named Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care, formerly known as DuPage Medical Group, where the physician was working until 2020. The lawsuits accuse...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
beckersasc.com

Northwestern Medicine unveils 'cardiology clinic of the future'

The Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has debuted its new "clinic of the future" at the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic at Palos Heights, Ill.-based Palos Hospital, according to a Jan. 12 report from Your Times Southland. While the new cardiovascular institute has 16 exam rooms, two are new, technologically updated...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
rejournals.com

$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
BATAVIA, IL
rejournals.com

Interra Realty brokers $13 million sale of 84-unit property in Oak Lawn

Interra Realty brokered the sale of an 84-unit multifamily portfolio in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The properties, branded as reVerb Oak Lawn, sold for $13.15 million, equating to $156,548 per unit. Interra Senior Managing Partner Joe Smazal, Managing Partner Patrick Kennelly and Director Paul Waterloo represented the private seller. Smazal, Kennelly...
OAK LAWN, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester’s Acting Village Manager Retires

Westchester Acting Village Manager Greg Hribal, center, at a tree dedication in November. Hribal announced on Jan. 10 that he’s retiring. | File. Westchester’s acting village manager announced at a regular village board meeting on Jan. 10 that he’s retiring “effective immediately.”. Greg Hribal — a...
WESTCHESTER, IL
South Suburban News

An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans

Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
TINLEY PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

1 critically injured in Arlington Heights apartment fire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One person was critically injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington Heights. Fire crews responded around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to the multi-family residence located at 2315 East Olive Street, just off Rand Road. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fully involved unit on the first-floor. Firefighters removed a resident […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

