Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

WATCH: Kirby Smart showed his hand on Georgia 2023 season, if only for a moment

LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart operates at a different intensity level on the sideline, matching or raising the emotions of the Georgia football players he coaches. That ability to stay in tune and motivate is part of what has separated Smart from his coaching brethren along with providing the Bulldogs with an unmistakable edge.
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

PETA Calls for Georgia Bulldogs To Retire ‘Uga’ Live Mascot

PETA is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its English bulldog mascot, Uga, following the 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday. The animal rights organization sent a letter to university president Jere W. Morehead Thursday, asking him to replace Uga X...
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

UGA's Stetson Bennett to work at Raising Cane's in Athens | When to go see him

ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is when Bennett celebrated at the same restaurant after the 2022 championship. Georgia fans celebrated Monday night as they saw UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett light it up on the football field en route to another national championship -- and now they can see him at a popular fast food chain in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

It was a great night for many!

As bar patrons screamed the lyrics to the National Anthem from the top of their lungs, one could feel the excitement in the air.  Sports bars are a great part of sports fandom and big games. There might not have been a better example of that energy than on Monday night in a room filled […] The post It was a great night for many! appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Savannah Tribune

A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds

A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

