Read full article on original website
Related
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
KEYT
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president. Robert Hur, a onetime U.S....
DeSantis admin didn’t violate order putting ‘Stop WOKE’ law on hold, judge rules
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids...
KEYT
‘Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys,’ Proud Boys member said on Jan. 6, prosecutors say as trial begins
Dozens of messages, social media posts and videos show that leaders of the far-right Proud Boys not only planned for the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack but recruited others to help stop Joe Biden from becoming president, federal prosecutors said Thursday during opening statements in the seditious conspiracy trial.
KEYT
Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel overseeing the Biden document probe
The Justice Department’s probe into classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and former private office will be overseen by Robert Hur, a former US attorney in Maryland who has a “long and distinguished career as a prosecutor,” Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Hur...
KEYT
Alabama attorney general says people who take abortion pills could be prosecuted
Alabama’s Republican attorney general said this week that women in the state who use prescription medication to terminate their pregnancies could be prosecuted under a chemical-endangerment law, even though Alabama’s anti-abortion law does not intend to punish women who receive abortions. Steve Marshall made the comments in the...
KEYT
More than 30 tornadoes reportedly struck several states as severe weather swept across the South, leaving at least 7 dead
At least seven people, including a child, were killed Thursday as severe storms swept across the South, where ferocious winds sent residents running for cover, blew roofs off homes and knocked out power to thousands. Recovery efforts will continue Friday after the storms damaged power lines, severed tree limbs and...
Comments / 0