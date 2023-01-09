Read full article on original website
Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have become the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban, which also includes WeChat, after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who like Evers was under pressure from Republicans to enact a ban, cited similar concerns.
Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing the state capitalize on carbon markets to help shore up revenues long reliant from the proceeds from oil and gas. Dunleavy said Thursday that his administration plans to introduce what his office called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session opening next week. The Republican governor and members of his administration held a news conference Thursday to outline the proposal. Dunleavy says he sees a carbon initiative as standing alongside existing industries such as oil and gas, mining and timber. He says it would not be a “displacer” of industry.
Fight over Kansas budget surplus: How much gets socked away?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over budget issues. They are likely to clash over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include depositing $500 million into the state’s rainy day fund. She also wants to give state workers a 5% pay increase and phase in a 61% increase in spending on K-12 programs for children with special needs. Top Republican lawmakers want Kansas to put at least $1 billion in the rainy day fund and have misgivings about the other Kelly proposals.
Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz, chair of the Florida Democrats, sent a long letter Monday to the state’s executive committee members complaining about a lack of resources, a lack of volunteers to knock on doors, and a failure to present unified messaging. In November’s midterms, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points, and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade.
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Connecticut man admits to trying to help Islamic State group
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 29-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal terrorism charge, more than three years after he was arrested at an airport while trying to travel to Syria to help the Islamic State group. The U.S. attorney’s office says Kevin McCormick, of Hamden, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. Sentencing was set for April 6. A public defender for McCormick did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Prosecutors say McCormick was arrested at a small, private airport in Connecticut in October 2019 as he tried to board a flight to Canada on his way to Syria.
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities captured him in Texas. Scott James Eizember received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. His attorneys did not deny that Eizember had killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife, Patsy Cantrell, on Oct. 18, 2003. But they asked the Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared, saying the killings were unplanned and spontaneous. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
Cold case arrest: Man charged in 2004 Missouri killing
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and jailed in a case that baffled police for nearly two decades — the death of a woman whose decapitated torso was found at a Missouri rest stop along Interstate 70. Mike A. Clardy of St. Louis County was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the killing of Deanna Denise Howland. He is jailed on $1 million bond. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that DNA evidence connected Clardy to the crime, and police say he confessed after his arrest. The remains found on June 26, 2004, at a rest stop in Warren County went unidentified for 12 years. In 2016, DNA samples were used to determine that the victim was Howland of Alton, Illinois.
US Navy warship to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient
A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who continued to direct his unit despite being severely wounded in Vietnam. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Wednesday that an Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named after retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley. The Massachusetts native was leading a column of eight river assault craft on a mission to extract infantry soldiers from a riverbank when the boat came under fire in 1969. He overcame his injuries and continued to serve. After his military service, Kelley worked for the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services, becoming secretary in 2003.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn’t contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
