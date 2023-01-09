Read full article on original website
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?
SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?
Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
How winter storms have impacted California drought
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a majority of California is now out of the extreme drought category — one silver lining to the series of winter storms that has been plaguing the state.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
KTLA.com
California snowpack outpacing highest year on record
California’s snowpack levels continue to rise, now sitting at more than 225% of the average for this time of year. It’s welcome news to a state slogging through a prolonged drought, and with more winter storms headed this way, that number is sure to climb. Snowpack levels in...
Surfline
SoCal Set to Pump Again From Pair of Strong Storms
Widespread, solid surf from first W swell Wednesday. Larger but more selective surf on the second WNW swell Friday. Best conditions show midday Wednesday through Friday morning. Somebody forgot to tell the North Pacific to take a breather. We’re only a few days removed from last week’s Wild West spectacle...
KCRA.com
Reservoirs, snowpack are benefitting big time from California's stormy pattern
It's been a wild couple of weeks of weather in Northern California. But there is a rather bright silver lining to this train of storms: our surface water supply is getting a big boost. Here's a look at some of the highlights. Reservoir Levels. On Oct. 1, 2022, the start...
KTLA.com
Thanks to a wet winter, California no longer in an ‘extreme drought’
After weeks of torrential downpours and stormy skies, neighborhoods across California are left with downed trees littering the roadways. Some communities are watching as rivers and creeks threaten to break their banks and flood homes. Others have evacuated, hoping that fire-scarred hillsides don’t come crashing down. But as the...
What California’s excessive snow means for spring and the megadrought
So far, California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack is off to a banner year. As of January 11 the statewide average came in at 226% of normal, more than double the snow depth the mountains usually have on this date. But why should that matter to anyone besides skiers?
Scenes Of Rain and Flooding From California's Storms Are Crazy
California is being battered by storms and the rain, flooding and mudslides are insane.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
ksro.com
California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms
California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy
CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
fox5sandiego.com
Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall
SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
California snowpack now more than 200 percent above normal
The powerful winter storm is helping to build up the crucial snowpack in the Sierra Nevada.
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
