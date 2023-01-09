ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Sacramento

When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?

SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
CBS LA

Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?

Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California snowpack outpacing highest year on record

California’s snowpack levels continue to rise, now sitting at more than 225% of the average for this time of year. It’s welcome news to a state slogging through a prolonged drought, and with more winter storms headed this way, that number is sure to climb. Snowpack levels in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

SoCal Set to Pump Again From Pair of Strong Storms

Widespread, solid surf from first W swell Wednesday. Larger but more selective surf on the second WNW swell Friday. Best conditions show midday Wednesday through Friday morning. Somebody forgot to tell the North Pacific to take a breather. We’re only a few days removed from last week’s Wild West spectacle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Thanks to a wet winter, California no longer in an ‘extreme drought’

After weeks of torrential downpours and stormy skies, neighborhoods across California are left with downed trees littering the roadways. Some communities are watching as rivers and creeks threaten to break their banks and flood homes. Others have evacuated, hoping that fire-scarred hillsides don’t come crashing down. But as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
ksro.com

California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms

California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy

CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
ROSEVILLE, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

