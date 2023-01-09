Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Home Depot today debuted its 2011 Joplin Tornado film, 'Hope Builds'
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Home Depot in Joplin today debuted a screening of 'Hope Builds,' a documentary-style short film that shines a light on historic disasters, such as the 2011 Joplin tornado. Officials say Home Depot's event took place on the 11th anniversary of the re-building of its Joplin location.
Claremore Woman Looking For Help After Someone Stole Memories Of Her Late Husband
A Claremore woman is begging for someone to return items that were stolen from her home. She says one of the items that was taken was a small safe that contained the only things she has left from her late husband. News on 6's McKenzie Gladney has the story.
Netflix show interviews Joplin, Missouri killer
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused, episode 5 of it’s latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. The […]
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Oklahoma man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder, and the Four States deals with the high price of eggs
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The suspect of a 2021 Ottawa County Murder pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a firearm. Documents show Jimmy's wife Charlana Kelly of Miami, Oklahoma, is charged in Ottawa County Court with accessory to murder. The plea is related to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran, a 47-year-old who was shot in the head in Nov 2021. Jimmy Kelly Jr. plead guilty on January 6, 2023 to the following:
Rare leucistic hawk spotted in southwest Missouri
A southwest Missouri man spotted a red-tailed hawk in rare form earlier this week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Semi truck catches fire in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A semi-truck driver is ok after the trailer of his truck caught on fire. Joplin firefighters arrived at the scene off Highway 43 across from Petro around 2:15 this morning. They had the fire under control by 2:45. The fire chief says the brakes and tires...
fourstateshomepage.com
Seneca woman discusses cult experience, and breaking free in podcast
SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here. In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast. “This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.
kggfradio.com
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
pryorinfopub.com
Whitaker Children's Home
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Whitaker Children's Home, in one iteration or another, has been around Pryor since 1897. It was founded by a couple of early Pryorites, W.T. Whitaker and his wife Stacy. W.T. (William Thomas) Whitaker was born in North Carolina, in 1854. He was a native member of the...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
koamnewsnow.com
Shannon's Big 3 of the week: armed robbery and drug yards
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. -- On January 8th -- an armed robbery occurred at a Casey's. A male wearing a tan hoodie that was pulled tight to hide his identity was seen entering the store and then was seen displaying a handgun in front of the cashier in a threatening manner. After he got an undisclosed amount of cash -- he was seen getting into a car and travelling east towards Webb City. Nobody was injured in the robbery and if you have any information authorities encourage you to contact them.
koamnewsnow.com
Fire crews stop rural grass fire from spreading near Kansas / Missouri line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after noon on Monday, January 9, 2023, Cherokee County 911 were alerted to a grass fire near NE80th and NE Coalfield Road. Galena Fire Dept north engine on Bethlehem Road responded and mutual aid depts included: Cherokee Township Fire, Asbury-Mo. Fire and Carl Junction-Mo. Fire.
kggfradio.com
Former Neodesha Police Chief Dies
Longtime officer, Neodesha Chief of Police, and former President of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Danny Thayer has died. According to the Neodesha Police Department, Thayer passed away on the evening of January 10th surrounded by family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison says Thayer helped him when he moved to the area.
northwestmoinfo.com
Neosho Woman Hurt In Atchison County Accident
A Neosho, Missouri woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident on I-29 in Atchison County Monday evening. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Neosho resident Lillie B. Smith was driving a 2009 Honda Fit northbound on I-29 about four miles west of Rock Port at 5:05 P.M. Monday when the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the interstate.
koamnewsnow.com
Chetopa music teacher named Outstanding Music Educator of the Year
CHETOPA, Kan. -- A southeast Kansas music teacher is being recognized with a state award. Alan Paxson has worked at Chetopa schools for 45 years teaching music and directing the schools band and choir. Thursday he was surprised with an award from the Kansas Music Educators Association: Outstanding Music Educator...
Should you leave windshield wipers up for snow/ice?
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Where it gets cold in the winter and you have to leave your car out in the elements, you’re likely looking for ways to keep your vehicle as ready to go as possible when snow or ice begins to fall. One tip that many people follow is to leave your windshield […]
