AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. -- On January 8th -- an armed robbery occurred at a Casey's. A male wearing a tan hoodie that was pulled tight to hide his identity was seen entering the store and then was seen displaying a handgun in front of the cashier in a threatening manner. After he got an undisclosed amount of cash -- he was seen getting into a car and travelling east towards Webb City. Nobody was injured in the robbery and if you have any information authorities encourage you to contact them.

WEBB CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO